WISeKey Announces New Board Member

Zurich, Switzerland – November 24, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced the appointment of Philippe D. Monnier to its Board of Directors. Mr. Monnier brings a wealth of international experience to the WISeKey board, further strengthening its strategic positioning as a global fast growth organization.

Mr. Monnier brings extensive board experience to WISeKey. Over his long career he has served on the boards of more than 10 organizations in Switzerland, Singapore, China, and Japan, including WayRay AG, a Swiss-based international company specializing in true AR (augmented reality) holographic displays for the automotive industry, and Standa Swiss AG, a company that develops & manufactures opto-mechanics, lasers, precision positioning & motion control devices for science & industry.

Furthermore, Mr. Monnier served as Managing Director of Schindler Lift Singapore where he oversaw the company’s operations in five countries. He was the Executive Director of Greater Geneva Berne area (GGBa), the economic development agency representing six cantons of Western Switzerland. Mr. Monnier is the Founder and CEO of Eurêka Cybertrading SA, a company that specialized in e-business across Switzerland and Japan.

He is also a well-recognized interviewer of business and political leaders and has conducted over 500 interviews for Swiss and foreign media. He has authored six books on e-business and economic development in Switzerland. He received his MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, stated, "I welcome Philippe to the WISeKey family. His exceptional international experience, combined with a deep understanding of technology and digitization, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that his contribution will be invaluable in steering WISeKey towards the expansion of our global footprint and into new heights in the cybersecurity and IoT space."

Mr. Monnier added, "I am extremely happy and proud to be able to contribute to the success of WISeKey. I have known Carlos and WISeKey team for over 20 years and have always been impressed by their accomplishments. WISeKey is a real source of pride for Switzerland, and I look forward to closely working with the team to further its growth.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

