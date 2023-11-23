24 November 2023: The Week in Australian Foreign Affairs

This week in Australian foreign affairs: Albanese at APEC Summit and addresses G20 Virtual Summit, new sanctions to target Hamas members, Wong and Marles 2+2 in Delhi, and more.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese concluded meetings with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic and business leaders at the APEC Summit in San Francisco on 18 November. Albanese endorsed the 2023 Golden Gate Declaration, which “sets out how APEC will advance initiatives in trade facilitation, services trade, digital trade, climate mitigation, agricultural sustainability, and gender equality and inclusion.” In the sidelines of the meeting, Albanese “met with Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Leaders to welcome signature of a first-of-its-kind supply chain agreement and the substantial conclusion of negotiations on a ground-breaking clean economy agreement and an innovative fair economy agreement.” Minister for Trade Don Farrell signed the Agreement, which was concluded in May. Albanese also “joined other IPEF Leaders to announce a Critical Minerals Dialogue to assist the region in transitioning to clean energy” and “met with APEC Business Advisory Council leaders to support the rules-based multilateral trading system”. Albanese emphasised that “IPEF demonstrates inclusive economic cooperation and what can be achieved when regional partners work together for the common good.”

On 22 November, Albanese addressed the G20 Virtual Summit. He referred to the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, stating that it “expresses our deep concern about the immense human suffering and all the other adverse impacts of wars and conflicts around the world.” Albanese noted that “recent and ongoing circumstances are a reminder of that unshakeable equation: that insecurity in one part of the world affects us all” and that “our inter-connectedness as a community of nations goes beyond traditional security.” He also discussed the importance of “ris[ing] to meet the challenge of climate change”, as well as the “opportunity … of a future powered by clean energy.” Moreover, Albanese mentioned Australia’s recent “ground-breaking agreement with Tuvalu, the Falepili Union, to provide assistance with climate adaptation.” He concluded by emphasising the importance of “reform[ing] the multilateral economic architecture to better meet the challenges of our times”, including working together to deliver “better, bigger and more effective Multilateral Development Banks.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong announced on 18 November the imposition of counter-terrorism financing sanctions on “eight persons and one entity in response to the acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023.” She noted that those targeted include “Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators, along with a currency exchange owned by one individual.” Wong noted that in 2001, “Australia imposed counter-terrorism financing sanctions against Hamas in its entirety” and that “since that time, we have sanctioned a further six entities and three persons with links to Hamas.” She reiterated that “Australia unequivocally condemns Hamas’ abhorrent acts of terror against Israel” and that the sanctions “are targeted at those most culpable for terrorist acts.”

This week, Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles travelled to India to meet with their ministerial counterparts and attend the second India–Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi. Ahead of the Dialogue, the Ministers noted that the bilateral relationship “has never been more consequential” and referred to the Dialogue as “a cornerstone of our relationship and an opportunity to progress our work together to shape the type of region we want.” In a joint statement with their counterparts following the Dialogue, the Ministers “expressed deep concern over the war in Ukraine and its tragic humanitarian consequences”, “reaffirmed that they stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians”, “expressed their deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and its impacts on regional security and stability”, and “reaffirmed their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific, democratic values, rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of disputes.” They also “reaffirmed their commitment to continue deepening defence and security engagement by enhancing interoperability, cooperating on situational and domain awareness, intensifying maritime cooperation across the region, and exploring opportunities to grow connections on defence industrial cooperation.”

On 22 November, Wong and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy announced that the Government is providing a $37 million investment in the second phase of a program being implemented by the United Nations Population Fund to support the Pacific to “advance sexual and reproductive health and rights.” Wong emphasised that “Australia is committed to empowering all people, particularly women and girls, to realise and understand what their rights are when it comes to sexual and reproductive health.” Conroy noted that the investment is ”part of our five-year $620 million Partnerships for a Healthy Region initiative, which is supporting partner countries to build resilient and equitable health systems.”

Marles travelled to the United Arab Emirates to meet with his ministerial counterparts on 21-22 November, “the first visit to the region by an Australian Defence Minister in five years and the first visit by the Deputy Prime Minister” which he described as “send[ing] an important signal that Australia remains committed to Middle East stability.”

On 18 November, Marles issued a statement where he noted that the Government “has expressed its serious concerns to the Chinese Government following an unsafe and unprofessional interaction with a People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) destroyer.” He stated that on 14 November, “HMAS Toowoomba was in international waters inside of Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone enroute to commence a scheduled port visit” and had “stopped to conduct diving operations in order to clear fishing nets that had become entangled around its propellers.” Marles noted that “at all times, HMAS Toowoomba communicated its intention to conduct diving operations on normal maritime channels, and using internationally recognised signals” and that “while diving operations were underway a PLA-N destroyer (DDG-139) operating in the vicinity closed towards HMAS Toowoomba.” He stated that the vessel “was detected operating its hull-mounted sonar in a manner that posed a risk to the safety of the Australian divers who were forced to exit the water” and described this as “unsafe and unprofessional misconduct”, resulting in the divers sustaining “minor injuries likely due to being subjected to the sonar pulses from the Chinese destroyer.” Marles emphasised that “Australia expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a professional and safe manner” and that “Defence has for decades undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region and does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace.”

Marles and Conroy announced that on 23 November, Samoa formally received the Guardian-class Patrol Board, the Nafanua III, from the Australian Government. The Nafanua III “will help continue Samoa’s important work in protecting its maritime sovereignty, enhancing its surveillance capability” and will “also allow for faster humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts when required.” It is the 18th vessel delivered under the Australian Government’s Pacific Maritime Security Program, a “30-year commitment by the Australian Government to ensure uninterrupted engagement with our Pacific partners in support of a stable, prosperous and secure region.” Marles noted that “the Australian Defence Force shares a deep and enduring partnership with the Samoa Police Service, and it is fantastic to see the delivery of Nafanua III, which will play a critical role in supporting regional maritime security efforts.”

Isabella Keith is a weekly columnist for Australian Outlook. She is also a Research Assistant, Sessional Academic, and Honours student in Law at the Australian National University, with a focus on international law. Isabella attended the AIIA #NextGen study tour to South Korea last year, and was also a delegate to the AIIA’s Australia-Korea-New Zealand and Australia-United States-Japan Policy Forums. She can be found on Twitter here.

This article is published under a Creative Commons License and may be republished with attribution.