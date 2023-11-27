California's #1 Lemon Law Firm Launches New Consumer Website
Knight Law Group, the leading Lemon Law firm in California, has just unveiled its latest website, LemonLawHelp.com, today.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knight Law Group, California's premier Lemon Law firm, announced today the launch of their new website, LemonLawHelp.com. The new site contains a wealth of information to educate California consumers on their rights under the state's Lemon Law, the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act.
Following Knight Law Group’s mission to ensure that every car buyer receives a dependable vehicle they can rely upon, the site spotlights common vehicle defects, spells out eligibility criteria for the Lemon Law, and explains the process for obtaining a buyback or replacement vehicle from manufacturers. Multilingual support is available.
Knight Law Group has secured record-breaking financial recoveries for clients with defective vehicles. Their launch of LemonLawHelp.com and its Spanish counterpart AyudaLeyLimon.com underscores an ongoing commitment to serving all of California's diverse communities.
The firm possesses a success rate of over 99 percent. Consumers can visit the new site to learn about common vehicle defects, understand their Lemon Law rights, and connect with Knight Law Group's attorneys for a free case evaluation.
About Knight Law Group: Knight Law Group, is a leading California consumer rights law firm. The firm has successfully handled thousands of automotive lemon law, dealer fraud, personal injury, and product liability cases through its Los Angeles headquarters. Ranked the #1 Lemon Law firm in the state, Knight Law Group's multilingual staff serves diverse communities across California. Their all-star team of experts and unmatched resources have led to record verdicts, successful client outcomes, and top settlements.
Company: Knight Law Group
Address: 10250 Constellation Blvd. Suite 2500
City: Los Angeles
State: CA
Zip code: 90067
Toll-free number: 877-222-2222
Fax Number: 310-552-7973
Email: info@knightlaw.com
