[Latest] Global LIMS Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 3,712 Million By 2032, At 7.5% CAGR
The Global LIMS Market was estimated at USD 2,198 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,712 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global LIMS Market was estimated at USD 2,198 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,712 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2023 and 2032.
Global LIMS Market: Overview
A huge amount of data and information is produced in the laboratory system, which needs to be processed and managed to obtain a format that can be accessed when required. A huge amount of data is processed with the help of a laboratory information management system, which has become a very basic need of the pharmaceutical sector.
The key market players have launched technologically advanced systems to attract potential customers. There is a growing need for a high level of management and processing of laboratory information. These options provided by the system by many key market players have boosted the demand for this Product.
Global LIMS Market: Growth Drivers
LIMS Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
The rapid adoption of technologically advanced software and systems by major pharmaceutical companies has greatly boosted the market’s growth. Security concerns have become a very important aspect of the medical sector that needs to be dealt with care; hence, the demand for laboratory information management systems is increasing rapidly.
The increasing demand for laboratory information management systems in the Asia Pacific region has greatly boosted the market’s size. Increasing competition among the key market players to introduce better technologies and software has greatly boosted the market’s size.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global LIMS Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global LIMS Market size was valued at around USD 2,198 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3,712 Million by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) In June 2020 – The latest laboratory information management system model, labware 8, was introduced by labware. This is a platform for the company that helps to deliver its capabilities in the form of a laboratory information management system and ELN within a unified system that has been integrated.
D) The laboratory’s work pattern needs to be altered according to the interface of the software, which challenges the functioning of the medical sector. This has hampered the growth of the laboratory information management system market to a great extent.
E) The rapid developments in the pharmaceutical sector that have been observed worldwide have emerged as a major growth factor for the laboratory information management system market. The recent technological advancements which have been made in the system have complied with the rules and regulations laid down by the government, and hence the demand for such systems is increasing in the market tremendously.
F) The absence of a skilled workforce for managing the functions and operations of technologically advanced software hampers the market’s growth to a great extent. The total cost of training a professional to handle such advanced software imposes additional expenditure on the companies and hence challenges the market’s growth to a great extent.
Press Release For Global LIMS Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/lims-market/
Regional Landscape
The region of North America has emerged as the largest market for laboratory information management systems due to the huge number of pharmaceutical companies in this region. The highly advanced healthcare system in this region processes a huge amount of medical information and data related to the patients, which needs to be managed and processed daily.
The large healthcare industry attributes to major market growth in this sector. The increasing geriatric population residing in this region also proves to be another driving factor for the market growth in North America. The European nations have also emerged as key market players due to the rapid advancements in the healthcare sector encouraged by the government. The Asia Pacific region is also proving to be an emerging market with significant growth over the years.
Key Players
LabVantage Solutions Inc.
LabWare
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Siemens
PerkinElmer Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Labworks
LabLynx, Inc.
Autoscribe Informatics
Illumina, Inc.
Computing Solutions, Inc.
CloudLIMS.com
AssayNet
Ovation
LAB TRACK
Others.
The Global LIMS Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Web-hosted
Cloud-based
On-premise
By End User
Life sciences
Petrochemical refineries
Food and beverages
Chemical industry
Agricultural industry
CROP
Environmental testing laboratory
Other industries
By Component
Software
Services
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
