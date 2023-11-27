[Latest] Global Baby Monitor Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2.1 Billion By 2032, At 5.9% CAGR
The Global Baby Monitor Market was estimated at USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Baby Monitor Market was estimated at USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Baby Monitor Market: Overview
The baby monitor market refers to the industry that encompasses the production, sale, and distribution of devices designed to monitor and ensure the safety and well-being of infants and young children. Baby monitors are electronic devices that allow parents or caregivers to remotely monitor their babies while they are sleeping or in another room.
These devices typically consist of a camera, microphone, and speaker, allowing parents to see and hear their child’s activities. Baby monitors provide real-time audio and video surveillance, ensuring that parents can monitor their baby’s sleep patterns, movements, and overall safety. With the advancement of technology, many baby monitors now also offer additional features such as temperature monitoring, motion detection, two-way communication, and smartphone integration.
The baby monitor market caters to the needs and concerns of parents and caregivers by providing them with peace of mind and the ability to monitor their child’s well-being remotely.
Global Baby Monitor Market: Growth Drivers
Increasing Parental Concern for Child Safety: Parents are increasingly concerned about the safety and well-being of their infants, which drives the demand for baby monitors. Baby monitors provide parents with a means to closely monitor their babies, ensuring their safety and providing peace of mind.
Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative and feature-rich baby monitors. These include video and audio capabilities, motion sensors, night vision, temperature monitoring, and two-way communication. Technological advancements enhance the functionality and convenience of baby monitors, attracting consumers and driving market growth.
Growing Awareness and Parental Education: There is a growing awareness among parents about the benefits of baby monitors in ensuring the safety and monitoring of their babies. Parental education programs and online resources play a significant role in educating parents about the importance of using baby monitors, driving market growth.
Increasing Number of Working Parents: The rise in the number of working parents worldwide has fueled the demand for baby monitors. Working parents spend a significant amount of time away from their infants, and baby monitors allow them to remotely monitor their babies’ activities, ensuring their well-being even when they are not physically present.
Convenience and Peace of Mind: Baby monitors provide convenience and peace of mind to parents and caregivers. They allow parents to engage in other activities while keeping a close eye on their babies. Baby monitors with advanced features like remote viewing through smartphones and real-time notifications further enhance convenience and peace of mind.
Urbanization and Smaller Living Spaces: Urbanization has led to smaller living spaces, such as apartments or condos, where parents may find it challenging to constantly supervise their babies. Baby monitors offer a solution by allowing parents to monitor their babies from different rooms or even outside the home, making them popular in urban areas.
Increasing Disposable Income: Rising disposable incomes in many regions have made baby monitors more affordable and accessible to a larger consumer base. The ability to invest in advanced baby monitoring devices has increased, contributing to market growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Baby Monitor Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Baby Monitor Market size was valued at around USD 1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Motorola Mobility LLC Acquisition of Baby Monitors Direct: In 2017, Motorola Mobility LLC, a subsidiary of Lenovo, acquired Baby Monitors Direct, a UK-based online retailer specializing in baby monitors. This acquisition allowed Motorola to expand its product offerings and enhance its position in the baby monitor market.
D) Panasonic Corporation Acquisition of Zippity: In 2012, Panasonic Corporation, a multinational electronics company, acquired Zippity, a company specializing in wireless video baby monitors. This acquisition allowed Panasonic to strengthen its portfolio of baby monitoring products and enhance its competitiveness in the market.
E) Remote Monitoring and Safety Concerns: With restrictions on movement and limited access to childcare services, parents have relied heavily on baby monitors to remotely monitor their infants. Baby monitors with video and audio capabilities have provided parents with a sense of security and enabled them to promptly respond to their babies needs.
F) Shift to Online Purchases: The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online shopping, including the purchase of baby monitors. With physical retail stores facing closures or restrictions, consumers have turned to online platforms to buy baby monitors, leading to a surge in online sales.
Regional Landscape
North America: North America holds a significant share in the baby monitor market. The region is characterized by high disposable income levels, increasing awareness about child safety, and technological advancements. The presence of key market players and a strong retail infrastructure contribute to the growth of the market in this region
Europe: Europe is another prominent market for baby monitors. The region is witnessing increasing concerns for child safety and the adoption of advanced technology. Factors such as the rising number of working parents and the trend of nuclear families drive the demand for baby monitors. Additionally, strict safety regulations and standards further support market growth in Europe.
Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the baby monitor market. The increasing urbanization, rising middle-class population, and growing awareness about child safety contribute to market expansion. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce platforms and the availability of affordable baby monitor options fuel the demand in this region.
Latin America: Latin America presents growth opportunities in the baby monitor market. The increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising per capita income levels contribute to the market growth. The demand for baby monitors is also driven by the growing awareness of child safety and the adoption of technological advancements.
Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region show potential for the baby monitor market. Factors such as the rising birth rate, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness of child safety drive the demand for baby monitors. The region also witnesses the influence of Western parenting trends and the adoption of technological advancements.
Key Players
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Motorola Inc.
Dorel Industries Inc.
iBaby Labs Inc.
NETGEAR Inc.
Summer Infant Inc.
VTech, Lorex Technology Inc.
Angelcare Monitor Inc.
Safety 1st
Others.
The Global Baby Monitor Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Audio & Video
Tracking Devices
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
