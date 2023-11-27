[Latest] Global Baby Monitor Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2.1 Billion By 2032, At 5.9% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Baby Monitor Market was at US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 2.1 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 5.9% between 2023 and 2032

The Global Baby Monitor Market was estimated at USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights