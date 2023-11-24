Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Joins Justa Center For Annual Thanksgiving Feast With Senior Members in Phoenix

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs serving a Thanksgiving meal at the Justa Center in Phoenix Local business owners and volunteers, Isreal, Rachelle, and Vikram "We Expect Miracles"

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Joins Justa Center Staff and Volunteers to Serve Annual Thanksgiving Feast to Senior Members in Downtown Phoenix

For I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in” — Jesus Christ (Mathew 25:35 NKJV)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs joined several volunteers and staff at Justa Center to serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to its members. Justa Center provides life-sustaining resources, services, and support to assist homeless seniors on their path back to housing, and supportive services to help prevent seniors from becoming homeless.

The Thanksgiving feast, which takes place at Justa Center's location in downtown Phoenix, is a heartwarming event that brings together staff and volunteers from the community to serve, celebrate, and give thanks.

Local business owners, Rachelle and Isreal of Pressure Power Pros, commented on the event.

“This was such an exciting event! We have always enjoyed serving with Rudy and his staff at the Justa Center. We have been volunteering here monthly bringing pizza and power washing the exterior, but this is our first Thanksgiving feast. There were many staff members and volunteers involved to make it all happen. It was quite a surprise to find out the Governor would be joining in service today.”

Governor Hobbs, known for her dedication to serving the people of Arizona, joined the team in serving a delicious meal for the members of Justa Center. This event not only provides a warm meal to those in need, but also creates a sense of community and belonging for the seniors and community.

Justa Center, which provides services such as meals, showers, laundry, and case management to members, relies heavily on volunteers and donations to continue their important work. The Governor's participation in this year’s event serves as a reminder to all Arizonans to come together and support their community, especially during the holiday season.

Justa Center's Annual Thanksgiving Feast is a testament to the power of community and the impact that a simple act of kindness can have on those in need.

This event not only provides a warm meal to the seniors, but also spreads love, compassion, and hope. Justa Center and Governor Hobbs invite the community to join them in this heartwarming event and make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

For more information about Justa Center and their services, please visit their website at www.justacenter.org. To learn more about Governor Katie Hobbs and her work, visit www.azgovernor.gov.