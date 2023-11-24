Introducing Platform Pro: The Non-Removal Roof Platform Transforming the Industry
Platform Pro is not just a product; it's a promise of innovation, efficiency, and responsibility towards the environment.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans-based company, Platform Pro, today introduced a novel approach to roofing with their AC roof platform, designed to remain in place during re-roofing processes. This unique feature aims to streamline roofing projects by eliminating the need to disassemble the structure, thus saving time and reducing labor.
— Cully Cangelosi
Platform Pro's design allows for the easy replacement of four split boots on each leg, simplifying the process of adapting to a new roofing job. This key design feature is expected to enhance project efficiency and offer a practical solution in the field.
Adjustable to Any Project
The Platform Pro system offers unmatched adaptability with settings adjustable for roof pitches ranging from 0/12 to 12/12. It's designed to level on uneven roof surfaces, providing a stable and secure base for various installations, making it a versatile tool suitable for diverse roofing needs.
Streamlined Installation
The assembly and installation of the Platform Pro have been simplified to support quick and efficient setup, aligning with current market standards for split boots. This ease of assembly, often completed within an hour, stands in contrast to the time-intensive setup of traditional roofing platforms.
Industry Standards Compliance
Compliance with industry standards is a cornerstone of Platform Pro's design, meeting the required flashing height for low-slope roof systems. This adherence underscores the product's alignment with quality and safety benchmarks in the roofing industry.
Commitment to Sustainability
Platform Pro represents a commitment to environmental responsibility. The system is fully recyclable, promoting eco-friendly building practices. Its durability is enhanced with UV-resistant materials that withstand prolonged sun exposure, and the choice of materials aims to prevent common issues such as rotting and leaks.
A Message from the CEO
Cully Cangelosi, CEO of Platform Pro, comments on the vision behind the product, "At Platform Pro, we are driven by a commitment to innovate and provide solutions that uphold environmental responsibility. Our platform is not just a tool; it's a step towards a more sustainable and efficient future in roofing."
The Implications of Platform Pro's Introduction
The release of the Platform Pro is anticipated to make a considerable impact on the roofing industry by offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly approach to roofing installations.
Looking Forward
The introduction of the Platform Pro is a significant step towards a future where roofing efficiency and sustainability are not only attainable but expected. This platform is poised to set a new standard in the industry, reflecting a broader trend towards innovation and environmental consciousness in construction.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook