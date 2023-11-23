Modified Starch Market Global Insights, Industrial Statistics & Growth Trends

Chicago, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Modified Starch Market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of modified starch products. Modified starch is derived from native starch sources, such as corn, wheat, tapioca, or potato, through physical, chemical, or enzymatic processes. These modifications are carried out to enhance the functional properties of starch, making it suitable for various applications across different industries. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global modified starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Need of Modified Starch Market in Food & Beverage Industry

The demand for modified starch in the food and beverage industry arises from its diverse functional properties, making it a versatile and valuable ingredient for various applications. Several factors contribute to the need and widespread use of modified starch in this industry:

Texture Enhancement: Modified starch serves as an effective thickening and gelling agent, contributing to the desired texture and consistency of a wide range of food products. It is particularly valuable in applications such as sauces, gravies, soups, and dressings, where it helps achieve the desired viscosity and mouthfeel.





Improved Stability: The modifications applied to starch enhance its stability against factors like heat, acidity, and shear during processing and storage. This stability is crucial in the food industry, ensuring that products maintain their quality and structural integrity over time.





Freeze-Thaw Stability: In frozen food applications, modified starch plays a crucial role in maintaining the stability and texture of products through freeze-thaw cycles. This is particularly important in frozen desserts, frozen meals, and other frozen food items.





Enhanced Shelf Life: Modified starch contributes to the extended shelf life of many food and beverage products by preventing ingredient separation, maintaining homogeneity, and reducing susceptibility to microbial spoilage. This is especially relevant for products with a longer distribution chain.





Clean Label Solutions: As consumer preferences shift towards clean label and natural ingredients, modified starch provides a solution by allowing manufacturers to achieve specific functional attributes without compromising on the overall product label. It can replace or reduce the need for certain additives, addressing the demand for cleaner and simpler ingredient lists.





Texture Modification in Bakery Products: In the bakery industry, modified starch is used to modify the texture of baked goods, providing improved moisture retention, crumb structure, and overall product quality. It is commonly used in bread, cakes, pastries, and other baked items.





In the bakery industry, modified starch is used to modify the texture of baked goods, providing improved moisture retention, crumb structure, and overall product quality. It is commonly used in bread, cakes, pastries, and other baked items. Fat and Calorie Reduction: Modified starch can be utilized to mimic the texture and mouthfeel associated with fats, allowing for the development of lower-fat and lower-calorie food products. This aligns with the growing consumer interest in healthier options without compromising on taste and texture.

Functional Advantages for Paper Production

Modified starches have become a cornerstone in the paper industry, functioning as glue and adhesives for paper edges. Their ability to hold pulp together imparts internal strength to the paper, enhancing its overall structure. Beyond strength, modified starches also contribute to improved paper surfaces, elevating printability and writing properties. Notably, printing and writing papers typically contain 4.1% starch, while paperboard comprises 2% starch, and domestic and industrial papers incorporate 1.9% starch.

Addressing Challenges in Recycled Paper Use

The growing adoption of recycled paper has presented challenges in maintaining fiber quality during recycling. Modified starch derivatives have emerged as a crucial solution to mitigate deterioration in fiber quality, reinforcing their significance in sustainable paper production.

North America Leading the Charge

As of 2021, North America held a substantial market share of 21.6% in the global modified starch market, reaching USD 3,301.0 million during the forecast period. The robust growth in North America is primarily driven by the US market, which has witnessed technological advancements leading to increased usage of modified starch across various industries.

In the US, modified starch finds applications in canned soups, blends, and gelling agents in confections. Its thickening power is particularly harnessed in products like pastry and pie fillings, as well as in instant puddings. The rising trend of ready-to-eat meals and processed foods further fuels the demand for modified starch in the region, solidifying its position in the market.

Key Players Shaping the Market

The key players driving innovation and growth in the modified starch industry includes Tate & Lyle (UK), Emsland (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Avebe (Netherlands). These industry leaders are at the forefront of advancements, continually pushing boundaries to meet the evolving needs of paper and other related industries.

Conclusion

As modified starch continues to demonstrate its indispensable role in enhancing paper strength and addressing key challenges in the papermaking process, its significance is set to grow. The collaboration between industry leaders and the ongoing technological advancements in the modified starch market pave the way for a transformative future, shaping the landscape of sustainable and efficient paper production.

