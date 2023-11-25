Texas Master Curl Artist & Colorist Jasmin Todd to Launch Prime New Location for Curly and Natural Styles

Austin Curls Owner Jasmin Todd Owner Jasmin and Austin Curls' Team

Jasmin Todd, Owner/Operator of Austin Curls is proud to announce the launch of her new location, Vista at Steiner Ranch 4300 N. Quinlan Park, suite 200, Austin Texas, which is slotted for the upcoming year 2024. As a distinguished hairstylist with an impressive 20 plus years of experience in the industry, Jasmin exhibits a commitment to excellence in cutting-edge hair care and styling. Specializing in cutting, styling, coloring, and curls, Todd is a luminary in the field, particularly renowned for her expertise in catering to the unique needs of the curly hair community.

As the flourishing CEO of Austin Curls, an Ouidad Certified Salon, Todd has demonstrated an unwavering passion for curly and natural hair, establishing herself as a trusted authority in the industry. Her commitment to providing top-notch customer service is exemplified by her proven track record in cutting, styling, coloring, and educational initiatives. Todd possesses strong leadership skills and an unyielding dedication to staying abreast of industry trends, ensuring that her clients receive the latest and most innovative techniques in hair care.

Jasmin has a heart for giving back to the underserved community. As a philanthropist she is developing a nonprofit called Shear Impact Project with a targeted launch date of mid-2024. The mission of this endeavor is to empower and uplift underprivileged individuals with a passion for cosmetology by providing them with access to education and opportunities. According to Jasmin, “We believe that everyone deserves a chance to pursue their dreams and unleash their creative potential regardless of their financial circumstances. Through our scholarship program we aim to break down the barriers that hinder aspiring cosmetologist from achieving their goals.”

Education and professional achievements are the cornerstones of Todd's illustrious career. In 2015, she proudly achieved Ouidad Certification, solidifying her expertise in curly hair techniques. Additionally, Todd holds a Goldwell Color Certificate earned in 2013, attesting to her proficiency in color services. Her journey began with a Cosmetology Certification from Richard's Beauty College in 1997, and she has consistently enhanced her skills to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

One of Todd's recent accolades includes being recognized as a Wikihow Author in 2022, showcasing her commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise beyond the salon. Furthermore, she was honored as one of Mane Addicts' "Best Curly Salons in the U.S." in 2022, a testament to her outstanding contributions to the curly hair community.

"I am passionate about helping individuals embrace and enhance their natural curls. Every head of hair is unique, and I take pride in delivering personalized, cutting-edge solutions to my clients," says Todd. "My journey in the hair industry has been incredibly rewarding, and I am excited to continue sharing my knowledge and skills to uplift both clients and fellow stylists."

Jasmin Todd's commitment to education, coupled with her exceptional skills and achievements, positions her as a trailblazer in the hairstyling industry. Clients and colleagues alike can expect continued excellence and innovation from this seasoned hairstylist.

For more information, please contact: Jasmin Todd at Phone: 951-536-0247 or

Email: Austincurls@gmail.com or visit Website: Austincurls.com