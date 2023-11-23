Province recognizes Island arts and cultural community
CANADA, November 23 - Seven local art and creative professionals and organizations received top honours for their contributions to the Island creative sector.
As part of the renewed provincial culture action plan, the PEI Arts Awards Program celebrates artistic merit and excellence. The following recipients were recognized last evening at the inaugural gala:
- PEI Writers’ Guild: Are We Friends Now Queer Youth Book – Premier’s Award for Stand-out Project of the Year
- Music PEI – Organization of the Year Award
- Lindsay Connolly, Megan Stewart and Melissa Peter-Paul – Leo Cheverie Cultural Connector of the Year Award
- Gerald Beaulieu – Father Adrien Arsenault Senior Arts Award
- Fairouz Gaballa – Gertie & Henry Purdy Emerging Visual Arts Bursary
“I am so excited to have received one of the inaugural PEI arts awards. It feels especially meaningful to receive the Cultural Connector of the Year award named for Leo Cheverie, a passionate arts advocate who passed away this year,” said Lindsay Connolly. “I'm thrilled that PEI has a new way to recognize our many incredible artists and organizations, and that so many were honoured this evening. Congratulations to our entire arts community, and especially to the people uplifting and supporting arts and culture across our Island.”
Each award recipient received a cash prize along with a unique piece of local art in recognition of their work to advance Prince Edward Island’s art, culture and creative sector.
“The PEI Arts Awards Gala is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring the Island creative sector together to recognize seven of their peers for their talent and vision of what this sector can grow to be. My sincere congratulations and gratitude to these deserving seven individuals and organizations for all that you do for our beautiful province.”
- Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault
Media contact:
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer
rjgass@gov.pe.ca
Backgrounder:
Celebrating artistic merit and excellence, Island artists, creative professionals and organizations can be nominated for one of the five awards below:
- The Father Adrien Arsenault Seniors Arts Award will honour and acknowledge the excellence of a senior Island artist and their significant body of work in visual arts, writing and publishing, music, dance, fine craft, theatre, film or video;
- The Gertie & Henry Purdy Visual Arts Bursary will support an emerging visual arts artist in their training, promotion, exhibition, leadership and practice;
- The Leo Cheverie Cultural Connector of the Year Award will recognize three individuals, groups or organizations from PEI who have championed and positively impacted access and connection between communities through art and culture;
- The Organization of the Year Award will be awarded to one Island organization for its significant artistic and cultural impact to the provincial landscape, residents and visitors;
- The Premier’s Award for Stand-out Project of the Year will celebrate an innovative artistic or cultural project in the areas of reconciliation, climate change, accessibility, or digital innovation by an Island artist, arts professional, group, collective or organization.