Province recognizes Island arts and cultural community

CANADA, November 23 - Seven local art and creative professionals and organizations received top honours for their contributions to the Island creative sector.

As part of the renewed provincial culture action plan, the PEI Arts Awards Program celebrates artistic merit and excellence. The following recipients were recognized last evening at the inaugural gala:

PEI Writers’ Guild: Are We Friends Now Queer Youth Book – Premier’s Award for Stand-out Project of the Year

Music PEI – Organization of the Year Award

Lindsay Connolly, Megan Stewart and Melissa Peter-Paul – Leo Cheverie Cultural Connector of the Year Award

Gerald Beaulieu – Father Adrien Arsenault Senior Arts Award

Fairouz Gaballa – Gertie & Henry Purdy Emerging Visual Arts Bursary

“I am so excited to have received one of the inaugural PEI arts awards. It feels especially meaningful to receive the Cultural Connector of the Year award named for Leo Cheverie, a passionate arts advocate who passed away this year,” said Lindsay Connolly. “I'm thrilled that PEI has a new way to recognize our many incredible artists and organizations, and that so many were honoured this evening. Congratulations to our entire arts community, and especially to the people uplifting and supporting arts and culture across our Island.”

Each award recipient received a cash prize along with a unique piece of local art in recognition of their work to advance Prince Edward Island’s art, culture and creative sector.

“The PEI Arts Awards Gala is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring the Island creative sector together to recognize seven of their peers for their talent and vision of what this sector can grow to be. My sincere congratulations and gratitude to these deserving seven individuals and organizations for all that you do for our beautiful province.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

