Mexico: Women's Rise in Organised Crime

The number of women active in Mexico’s criminal organisations has risen steadily in recent years. Women often view joining criminal groups as a way of protecting themselves from gender-based violence and acquiring the power and respect they lack in law-abiding society. This is bolstering illegal groups’ hold on communities and increasing their ability to do harm.

In this online event organised with WOLA, our Mexico experts, Angélica Ospina and Falko Ernst, will discuss our upcoming report Partners in Crime: The Rise of Women in Mexico’s Illegal Groups with analysts on gender and organised crime, Coletta Youngers (WOLA) and Sandra Ley (México Evalúa). Panelists will offer insights into the reasons and impact of women joining organised crime, and what policy makers can do to prevent further recruitment and offer legal alternatives to former members of criminal groups.

Panelists:

Angélica Ospina, Gender Fellow, Mexico, International Crisis Group

Sandra Ley, Coordinator, Security Programme, México Evalúa

Coletta Youngers, Senior Fellow, WOLA

Falko Ernst, Senior Analyst, Mexico, International Crisis Group

Moderator: Renata Segura, Deputy Director, Latin America and Caribbean, International Crisis Group

Welcome remarks: Ivan Briscoe, Director, Latin America and Caribbean, International Crisis Group

