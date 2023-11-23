The Influence Agency Forecasts Digital Marketing Trends for 2024 in The Yearbook: Class of AI

The Yearbook is a free resource created by industry experts to help marketers and business leaders drive their marketing efforts in the coming year

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI technology advanced significantly this year, brands and marketers were forced to adapt or risk being left behind. Although challenging, this shift proved valuable across industries of all verticals, with 33% of respondents using AI almost every day, according to The Yearbook's survey. A further 76% expect the tech to revolutionize the marketing industry over the next three years.



In its fifth edition, The Yearbook explores AI's impact on digital marketing, providing actionable insight into future trends for businesses seeking a competitive advantage. The whitepaper, free to download on The Influence Agency’s website, offers a retrospective analysis while propelling readers into the future with expert predictions on the transformative power of AI.

AI has enabled companies to gain deeper insights into consumer behaviour and create personalized solutions beyond traditional capabilities. Key highlights include:

Navigating authenticity and innovation with virtual influencers, led by Tia, The Influence Agency’s very own virtual influencer;

Exclusive interview insights from TikTok creators Matt Benfield and Omar Ahmed on the evolution of content and the art of storytelling;

on the evolution of content and the art of storytelling; Actionable tips for generational marketing success as Gen Alpha enters the chat;

Why AI won’t replace creatives—innovative ways to work with it instead of against it;

A blueprint for diversifying your digital ad spend and its significance in a recession;

Bite-sized trend insights for 2024 (and beyond);

First-party data and statistics on AI and digital marketing.



“There has never been a better time to focus on digital marketing; as AI continues to evolve and refine its capabilities, a proactive approach is the only way brands will stay ahead,” said Noah Parker, Partner and VP of Operations at The Influence Agency. “The Yearbook isn’t just a guide; it’s a vital resource crafted by our award-winning marketing team that empowers professionals with tried-and-tested strategies and exclusive insights into industry-specific trends so they can harness the power of AI for sustainable success.”

The Yearbook offers an immersive experience for readers, whether on the page or by pressing play through behind-the-scenes videos, roundtable discussions, and more.

About The Influence Agency

The Influence Agency (Globe and Mail’s Top 100 Growing Companies in Canada in 2022 and 2023, Summit Creative Award Winner 2021 and 2022, InfluenceTHIS 2019 Award Winner) is a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since their start in 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of North America’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and executing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They’ve worked alongside notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Staples, Rakuten, Napoleon, and Unicef—an impressive roster that continues to grow!