Polymer Fillers Market Surges to US$ 56.2 billion in 2033, Fueled by Automotive Sector's Demand for Durability and Strength | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Automotive Manufacturers Develop Light-weighted Vehicles by Reducing Noise and Improve Durability. Know More Trends with FMI Intelligence.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polymer fillers market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 36.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 56.2 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



How is the Automotive Sector Driving the Global Market?

The automotive sector is significantly driving the global market by increasing the demand for durable, stiff, and strong polymer fillers. The demand for polymer fillers is increasing in the automotive sector for various parts, including engine components, dashboards, fenders, and interior trim.

Manufacturers in the automotive sector develop lightweight vehicles and are rapidly surging the global market. Polymer fillers reduce the weight of automotive components and improve fuel efficiency. These filters are reduced maintenance costs and enhance the shelf life of components.

The automotive sector is rapidly growing in developing countries, including China and India. The automotive industry is raising the global market by developing high-strength and fuel-efficient vehicles. These polymer fillers enhance performance and promote sustainability and electrical conductivity.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-14506

Key Takeaways:

The polymer fillers market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 56.2 billion with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

In the historical period, the market secured a valuation of US$ 34.7 billion with a CAGR of 2.4% in 2022.

The United States is leading the global market by registering a share of 9.9% by 2033.

Japan is capturing a significant share of 8.2% of the global market during the forecast period.

With a share of 3.4%, Germany is registering a fueling global market by 2033.





“Surging demand for inorganic polymer fillers such as salts and calcium carbonate, along with growing adoption in the automotive sector will continue augmenting the growth in the market over the forecast period,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Players are Upsurging the Global Market

The key players in the global market are developing innovative products by investing in research and development activities. These key players are developing organic materials to improve the quality and performance of polymer fillers and promote sustainability. The key players are adopting various marketing strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and product launches.

The key companies are developing organic and inorganic polymer fillers such as carbon black, talc, silica, and glass fibers. They are producing several types of polymer fillers through new and advanced technologies.

Key Companies Profiled

Imerys

20 Microns Limited

GCR Group

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Quarzwerke GmbH

Hoffman Minerals

Unimin Corporation

Omya AG

Mondo Minerals

LKAB Group

Recent Developments in the Global Polymer Fillers Market are:

In 2021, Evonik Industries AG announced its acquisition of Porocel Group. This acquisition took place to expand Evonik’s business with the expertise and technology of Porocel Group.

In 2021, Huber Engineered Materials launched its new manufacturing of carbonate production in Georgia. This expansion took due to growing demand by end-use industries, including plastics and coatings in the country.

In 2020, Cabot Corporation launched its new product LITX G700 series. This newly launched series is designed to enhance the safety of car batteries and improve their performance.

In 2020, Minerals Technologies Inc announced its newly launched product named Synthetic Magnesium Hydroxide. It is designed to promote sustainability and alternate option towards traditional flame retardants.

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14506

Polymer Fillers Market by Category

By Product Type:

Organic Fillers Natural Fibers Carbon, Others

Inorganic Fillers Oxides Hydro-oxides Salts, Silicates Others



End Use Industry:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Products

Packaging

Others

Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Chemicals Domain:

According to the latest market survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the global polymer emulsion market is set to expand with a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2022 to 2032 period.

Overall demand for shape memory polymers is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032.

The conductive polymer coatings market is predicted to grow at an impressive pace with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The value of the aromatic ketone polymers market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 2,677.88 million by the year 2032.

The super absorbent polymers market size is projected to be valued at US$ 10.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 16.5 Billion by 2033.

The fluoropolymer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at US$ 18 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube