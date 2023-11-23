PROTEIN INDUSTRIES CANADA EXPANDS CALL FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROJECTS

Call will co-invest up to $20 million into AI projects that make agriculture and food sector more efficient and sustainable

Regina, SK, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada is opening an expanded call for projects under the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy. This call will consider projects that span the entire agriculture and food value-chain, from seed genetics to on-farm production through to ingredient manufacturing, food processing and logistics. As AI continues to make inroads into agriculture and food it will be an important tool to improve the industry in the face of evolving challenges.

“It is well understood that the global demand for food is only going to increase. As our global population grows, so does the need for more calories. Unfortunately, factors such as drought and pests are impacting our annual production, which impacts our ability to get affordable and healthy food to those who need it,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel said. “We know that AI is revolutionizing the agriculture industry, and is making farming more efficient, sustainable and productive. That’s why with this call we are seeking Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for projects inclusive of the entire value-chain.”

Under the call, projects from consortiums of companies that use AI to contribute to the following outcomes will be considered:

The development of tools that accelerate commercialization of seed genetics;

Improvement of on-farm information gathering to support advanced, real-time production decisions and improve sustainability (i.e. visual and other sensory technologies);

Technologies that maximize production and improve yields;

Supply chain optimization;

Ingredient development and food formulation; and

Quality Assurance and food safety protocols.

Companies involved in Canada’s agriculture and food sector that are interested in exploring AI, and how it may help their business are encouraged to consider participation in Protein Industries Canada and AMII’s Data Readiness Improvement Projects (DRIP). The second cohort will begin at the end of January 2023 and continue through to the spring. More information can be found here.

The Government of Canada invests into the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence across Canada's economy and society. Expressions of interests will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 27 to Jan. 31, 2024, with projects being evaluated on a first-come basis. A maximum of $20 million is available for co-investment between all eligible projects. Companies interested in applying are encouraged to visit www.proteinindustriescanada.ca/artificial-intelligence for more information.

