Research Antibodies and Reagents Market to Reach USD 23 billion, at a 6.6% CAGR by 2033 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

Increasing application of research antibodies and reagents in cancer research for the detection and measurement of specific cancer markers, as well as for developing new targeted therapies to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global research antibodies and reagents market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 23 billion is anticipated for the market in 2033. As of 2023, the demand for research antibodies and reagents is expected to close at US$11.8 billion.

Research antibodies and reagents are essential tools for a wide range of applications in scientific research, including protein detection, biomarker identification, drug target identification, and cellular analysis.

They are proteins or other molecules that specifically recognize and bind to a target molecule, such as protein, DNA, or RNA. These help researchers study biological systems in detail and provide insights into the underlying mechanisms of disease and other biological processes.

The growing advances in life sciences research, particularly in areas like immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and stem cell biology, fuel the demand for specific antibodies and reagents tailored for these studies.

Innovations in antibody production techniques, such as recombinant DNA technology and monoclonal antibody production methods, have expanded the range and specificity of available antibodies, driving market growth.

The growing focus on biopharmaceuticals, including biologics and monoclonal antibodies, drives the demand for research antibodies and reagents in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

The growing shift toward personalized medicine and targeted therapies requires highly specific antibodies to target individual variations in diseases, driving the market for customized research tools.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in this market are implementing various strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, research collaborations, and geographical expansion to expand their market presence.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abcam Plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cell Signaling Technologies

Hoffman-La Roche

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Lonza

GenScript

BioLegend

Illumina, Inc.

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

Diagnostics, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the research antibodies and reagents market was valued at US$ 11.1 billion.

Based on product type, antibodies segment dominated the global research antibodies and reagemarket during the forecast period.

Based on technology, flow cytometry segment to account for high revenue in the market.

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to drive the market for research antibodies and reagents owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and a large base of biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The presence of key market players and ongoing advancements in biotechnology and genomics contribute to a substantial share of the market in this region.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Increase in R&D activities, government funding for drug discovery research, and growth in the pharmaceutical & biological industries.

In Europe, proteomics and genomics research for cancer and neurobiological diseases have increased in the last decade. between universities that are designed to promote excellence in research and education.

Key Developments in the research antibodies and reagents market

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of the largest players in the life sciences industry, offering a wide range of research antibodies and reagents through its brand, including Invitrogen and Pierce. They focus on innovation, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their product portfolio.

Segmentation of the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market:

By Product

Reagent

Media & Sera

Stains & Dyes

Fixatives

Buffers

Solvents

Enzymes

Probes

Other Reagents

Antibodies

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

By Form

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Antibodies

By Source

Mice

Rabbit

Other Sources

By Technology

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Immunoprecipitation

Other Technologies

By Application

Proteomics

Drug Development

Genomics

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnologies Industries

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

