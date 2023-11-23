E. China Jiangxi Province Sees Robust Development in Digital Economy
The province has promoted industrial upgrading through the utilization of digital and smart technologies.NANCHANG, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 China (Nanchang) Digital Economy and New Infrastructure Industry Development Conference will kick off on Nov 28 in Nanchang, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province. The conference, with "Digital Intelligence Empowers Industrial Upgrading, Science and Technology Leads Innovative Development" as its theme, is co-organized by Nanchang Municipal People's Government, Jiangxi State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and Jiangxi Provincial Committee of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.
A concurrent event China (Nanchang) Digital Economy and New Infrastructure Industry Expo 2023 will focus on the innovative achievements in the field of digital economy, digital infrastructure and digital integration, digital finance, 5G technology and 5G base station construction, and digital transformation achievements.
The expo will hold more than 10 opening ceremonies and conference forums, and five academicians of the two academies, more than 20 industry leaders, and more than 50 experts, scholars and business executives will be invited to deliver speeches and exchange dialogues.
Jiangxi Province has cultivated new forms of business in the digital economy, involving more than 280,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in cloud-based big data and AI initiatives and built 1,604 digital workshops in recent years, with the booming development of digital technology, industrial digitization has become a new engine for the development of the digital economy, according to the Jiangxi Provincial Development and Reform Commission.
The province has promoted industrial upgrading through the utilization of digital and smart technologies, pressed ahead with the building of national pilot zones for the innovative development of the digital economy, and carried out the digital transformation partnership campaign, and the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) digitalization campaign.
"The development of the digital economy should firstly fall on the enhancement of the capacity of the digital industry," said Jiang Xin, director of the Jiangxi Provincial Development and Reform Commission's High Technology Industry Division, adding that in 2022, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, in conjunction with relevant departments and research institutions including the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT), put forward the main focus on 20 tracks such as professional chips, electronic materials, VR, industrial Internet, and smart agriculture.
"New infrastructure" is the cornerstone of the digital economy development. Up to now, Jiangxi Province has built a total of 65,000 5G base stations, with 5G network established to realize the "township pass”, above that of the country’s average.
During 2016-2021 period, the digital economy added value of Jiangxi increased by 1.6 times, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.7%, higher than Jiangxi's 10.7 percentage points GDP growth rate during the same period. The province's digital economy accounted for 35 percent of GDP in 2021 from 21.9 percent of 2016, with annual growth rate of 2.6 percentage points, higher than the country’s average of 0.9 percentage points.
In 2021, the total volume of Jiangxi's digital economy was 1.038 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth rate of 19.5%, among the country’s top three. Digital economy has become a new engine of high-quality development of Jiangxi's economy.
Ann Smith
People's Daily Online USA
email us here