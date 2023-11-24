eCommunity™, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, and Sysco's Thanksgiving Turkey Donation Spreads Joy in Forest Park, GA

In a heartwarming collaboration, eCommunity™, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, and Sysco joined forces to donate turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving.

This Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the importance of community and supporting one another. We are proud to have joined Big Dave's Cheesesteaks and Sysco to give back to Georgia communities" — Antwon Alsobrook, Founder & CEO of A2D, Inc

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming collaboration on Sunday, November 19th, eCommunity™, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, and Sysco joined forces to donate turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving. Together, they donated over 200 turkeys in Forest Park, GA, spreading love in the very community where eCommunity™ Fiber is poised to bring connectivity.

Antwon Alsobrook, Founder & CEO of A2D, Inc., the parent company of eCommunity™, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, "This Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the importance of community and supporting one another. We are proud to have joined hands with Big Dave's Cheesesteaks and Sysco to give back to Georgia communities."

Alsobrook, an Atlanta native, began his business as part of a mission to bridge the digital divide. His visionary leadership secured investment funding to launch eCommunity™ Holdings, acquire a 100-mile fiber network providing internet access to 75 schools in Clayton County, and deliver fiber-to-home service to Riverdale and Forest Park, GA. Today, eCommunity™ Fiber is the nation's leading privately-owned carrier-neutral company, connecting residents and businesses in underserved communities.

Derrick Hayes, the Founder and CEO of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks and cousin of Alsobrook, embarked on his professional journey from a humble gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, back in 2014. His restaurant's name pays homage to his late father, whose entrepreneurial spirit continues to inspire him. Hayes's commitment to his father's memory drives him to break barriers and create a legacy that extends beyond food. Even as Big Dave's Cheesesteaks earns its reputation as the fastest-growing fast-casual concept in the restaurant industry, Hayes and Alsobrook set aside time to strive toward a common purpose – to put the community first.

Through this partnership, eCommunity™, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, and Sysco worked together to celebrate togetherness during the Thanksgiving season. Building up the community is a shared mission between these three organizations, emphasizing that together, we can make a positive impact and create a brighter future for all.

About eCommunity™:

eCommunity™ is dedicated to bridging the digital divide with high-quality gigabit fiber internet in underserved U.S. regions. Using a unique open-access model, eCommunity™ allows multiple service providers to offer diverse options on its network. Currently operating in states like Georgia and Texas, the company plans to expand nationally, focusing on historically underserved areas. Through partnerships, eCommunity™ also provides subsidized access to low-income households. For more information, visit https://www.ecommunityfiber.com.

About Big Dave's Cheesesteaks:

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, founded by Derrick Hayes, Sr., is a renowned restaurant chain that brings the authentic flavors of West Philadelphia to Georgia. Inspired by his late father and driven by a passion for quality cuisine, Derrick transformed a humble gas station into a culinary sensation. With locations across Georgia and a presence in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks continues to serve up delicious cheesesteaks and embody the spirit of community engagement through its philanthropic efforts. Derrick Hayes, a self-made entrepreneur and philanthropist, has earned national recognition for his culinary achievements and commitment to making a positive impact on society.

About Sysco:

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food and non-food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other customers around the world. Sysco's robust international network supports customers in 90 different countries around the world.