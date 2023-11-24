EaseText Launches an Innovative Offline Text to Speech Reader
EaseText, a leading software company, has announced the launch of its new and innovative offline text to speech reader - EaseText Text to Speech Converter.
EaseText, a leading software company, has announced the launch of its new and innovative offline text to speech reader - EaseText Text to Speech Converter. This software is designed to seamlessly transform text into remarkably natural and lifelike speech, offering users a better and more convenient text to speech solution.
EaseText Text to Speech Converter is a software that can be downloaded and installed on both Windows and Mac computers, and can work seamlessly without an internet connection. Users can also use it on different applications, such as video editors, audio editors, or presentation software.
Tutorial:
https://www.easetext.com/tutorial/how-to-use-offline-text-to-speech-software-on-pc.html
EaseText Text to Speech Converter has several features and characteristics that make it stand out from other text to speech readers, such as:
• Over 1300 voice options: Users can choose from a vast library of over 1300 voices, covering 30 languages and various accents, genders, and ages. Users can also customize their voice by adjusting the speed, pitch, volume, and emphasis.
• Voice cloning functionality: Users can clone their own text to speech voice or any voice that they like, and use it for their voice over. Users just need to record a few sentences in the voice that they want to clone, and EaseText will create a personalized voice model for them. Users can then use this voice model to generate their voice over with their own voice or the voice that they cloned.
• File format compatibility: Users can effortlessly convert text from various file formats, such as TXT, Word, Excel, and more, into high-quality audio. Users can also convert text in bulk from multiple files, streamlining their workflow for increased productivity.
• Real-time processing: Users can experience real-time text-to-speech synthesis, with speedy conversions that take just minutes to transform input text into audio. Users can also preview, save, or share their voice over as an MP3 file.
• Privacy assurance: Users can rest easy knowing their data remains secure as the software operates entirely offline, eliminating concerns about data privacy and security.
A Word from CEO Vincent:
"We are very excited to launch EaseText Text to Speech Converter, a new and innovative offline text to speech reader that can offer users a better and more convenient text to speech solution. We believe that this software can revolutionize the text to speech industry, and provide users with a variety of voice options and features that can suit their needs and preferences. We hope that users will enjoy using this software, and create amazing voice content with ease. "
Price and Availability:
For personal 1 computer usage, it is available at $3.95 /month. You also can buy the Family edition that $5.95 /month for 3 computers.
Learn More:
https://www.easetext.com/purchase-tts-converter.html
About EaseText:
EaseText Software is a leading software development company providing digital data management software solutions. Founded in 2012, EaseText has been an award-winning developer, especially in the image, audio, video, PDF and text converting field.
https://www.easetext.com/about.html
For more information about EaseText and EaseText Text to Speech Converter, users can visit their website and find the support resources, FAQs, and a community forum where they can connect, share experiences, and seek assistance. Users can also contact their customer service team if they need further help or guidance.
https://www.easetext.com/text-to-speech-converter.html
Jackson Lee
EaseText Software
52 6234 9488
email us here
EaseText Text to Speech Reader