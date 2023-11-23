Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng to visit Japan next week: Foreign ministry

VIETNAM, November 23 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to pay an official visit to Japan on November 27-30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

During the press briefing in Hà Nội, foreign ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said this is the first visit to Japan by President Thưởng since taking office and the fourth visit by a Vietnamese President since the establishment of the two countries diplomatic relations.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Japan and the ninth anniversary of the upgrade to an Extensive Strategic Partnership.

"Relations between two countries have witnessed strong growth across the board," Hằng said, with engagements and exchanges of delegations at all levels having been enhanced.

Japan continues to be the leading economic partner, the biggest provider of non-refundable Official Development Assistance (ODA), the second largest partner in labour cooperation, the third largest in investment and tourism cooperation, and fourth in trade, according to the foreign ministry.

Cooperations between localities have been constantly expanded; so far there are nearly 100 paired localities currently in cooperation ties.

"During the visit, President Thưởng will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, have an audience with the Emperor and the Empress Consort, have meetings with senior leaders of Japan, deliver remarks at the Parliament of Japan, and attend the ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic relations, among other activities," she said.

The visit will continue to deepen relations between the two countries politically, diplomatically, and in terms of trade and investment, as well as bolstering bilateral cooperation in new areas such as green and digital transformation.

Asked about the prospect of the two countries' upgrading relations during President Thưởng's upcoming visit, Hằng acknowledged that this is a "point of interest for many."

"I would like to emphasise that Việt Nam's foreign policy is that of independence and self-reliance, and peace, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and Việt Nam strives to be an active and responsible member of the international community, as well as a trustworthy reliable partner," the spokesperson remarked.

"In that spirit, Việt Nam is committed to strengthening relations with our partners, including Japan, on the basis of mutual benefit for our peoples, for peace, stability and development of the region and the world." — VNS