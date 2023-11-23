Collaboratively Charting the Future of Auto Design: Italian Company TORINO Design Visits Chijet Motor

YANTAI CITY, China, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) (the “Company” or “Chijet Motor”) announced a visit by Mr. Giuliano Biasio, the design director and partner of Italy’s TORINO Design, renowned for its Italian design aesthetics. This visit, which took place on November18, 2023, brought together key figures in the automotive design world.



The city of Turin, often referred to as the “Global Automotive Design Center” is a hub for top-tier auto design professionals who believe that crafting automobiles is an art form and a reflection of culture. Turin’s unique design ethos, known as “The Production of Art,” sets the stage for innovative design in the automotive industry.





During the visit to Chijet Motor, TORINO Design’s team explored Chijet Motor’s styling center, with Mr. Giuliano Biasio test-driving Chijet Motor’s flagship model, the FB77. Mr. Giuliano Biasio stated, “We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Chijet Motor. The FB77, a model to which we’ve contributed, stands as a testament to the unique design language and artistic nuances in its appearance. The actual driving experience and control are nothing short of amazing. Every detail has been impeccably attended to, giving a glimpse of the boundless possibilities in future driving.”





Subsequently, both parties engaged in extensive discussions concerning the integration of styling aesthetic concepts and automotive technology for forthcoming vehicles. Mr. Wang Xiangyin, the Chief Operating Officer of Chijet Motor, attended discussions and emphasized the role of digital technology and big data in shaping user preferences in automotive styling. He stressed, “In the realm of automotive styling, digital technology and the capabilities of big data have brought market shifts and user preferences to the forefront with more clarity. Technology has extended design’s potential and capacity for realization, while design infuses technology with a distinctly human touch. The mutual synergy between design and smart technology has become the new norm in product development, both in the present and the future. Only through their continuous collaboration and mutual progress can we propel the industry and the automotive ecosystem forward.”

In the course of these discussions, Chijet Motor and TORINO Design forged a shared vision of cooperation. Building upon their pre-existing amicable collaboration, they are set to deepen the scope of their partnership, focusing on creative styling and design development for new models. They also intend to work closely on optimizing, upgrading, and advancing the styling of existing products, with a particular emphasis on the FB77 model of the year.

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet Motor is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet Motor has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet Motor, please visit www.chijetmotors.com .

