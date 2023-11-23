PHILIPPINES, November 23 - Press Release

November 22, 2023 Jinggoy bill protecting apprentice workers from labor violations moves to plenary SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today sponsored Senate Bill No. 2491 proposing reforms in the government's apprenticeship program that would ensure the protection of trainee workers from labor violations. Estrada's proposed new system for the National Apprenticeship Program ensures that new generation workers will be equipped with the necessary skills for well-paying and stable jobs and at the same time address the skills gap that threatens the country's competitiveness in a global economy. "Human resources development is vital for inclusive national growth. Ngayong patuloy na bumabalik sa normal ang ating ekonomiya patungo sa pre-pandemic levels, nararapat lamang na tumbasan natin ito ng mga polisiyang magpapalakas sa Filipino workforce, lalo na sa tinatawag na highly technical occupations," Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, said in his sponsorship speech. Under SB 2491, apprentices who are 15-years-old and above seeking actual work exposure via the technical and vocational training (TVET) supervised by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will be entitled to an allowance which shall not be below 75 percent of the applicable minimum wage rates; accident or disability insurance; and will no longer be required to undergo probationary period if eventually hired by the company. Such workers, however, must pass a set of aptitude tests designed by TESDA to determine their readiness for apprenticeship. They are also required to undergo TESDA's national assessment before they can be awarded a national certificate or certificate of competency. Certified apprentices shall be awarded equivalent unit credits in the formal system of education that can be used in pursuing tertiary degree courses subject to the integrated policies and guidelines on equivalency and the Recognition of Prior Learning of the TESDA, the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Education. Companies that would be included in the apprenticeship program are entitled to "sweeteners" through tax incentives from the national government. Enterprises will be allowed to deduct from their taxable income fifty percent (50%) or one-half of the labor training expenses incurred during the program. "Simula noong 2013 pa ay isinusulong ko na po ang pagkakaroon ng enhanced apprenticeship program sa mga kabataan para magkaroon tayo ng highly competent and skilled workforce na matutugunan ang pangangailangan ng iba't ibang sektor. Kailangan nating pagtuunan ng pansin ang tech-voc education at training at pagtibayin ang ugnayan ng pamahalaan at pribadong sektor para mabigyan ng de-kalidad na trabaho ang mga kabataan. This is our way of investing in human capital to help in sustained and inclusive economic growth, the most powerful instrument in reducing poverty and improving the quality of life in our country," Estrada said. Panukalang batas para proteksyunan ang mga apprentice kontra sa labor violations nasa plenaryo na - Jinggoy ISINUMITE na sa plenaryo ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang Senate Bill No. 2491 na nagmumungkahi ng mga reporma sa apprenticeship program ng gobyerno para para bigyan proteksyob ang mga trainee workers laban sa mga paglabag sa batas sa paggawa. Ang minungkahing bagong sistema ni Estrada para sa National Apprenticeship Program ay magbibigay sa mga bagong henerasyon ng manggagawa ng kinakailangang kasanayan para sa maayos na trabaho at gawin silang globally competitive. "Ang pag-unlad ng human resources ay mahalaga para sa pangkalahatang paglago ng bansa. Ngayong patuloy na bumabalik sa normal ang ating ekonomiya patungo sa pre-pandemic levels, nararapat lamang na tumbasan natin ito ng mga polisiyang magpapalakas sa Filipino workforce, lalo na sa tinatawag na highly technical occupations," sabi ni Estrada, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Labor, sa kanyang sponsorship speech. Sa ilalim ng SB 2491, ang mga apprentice na may edad 15 pataas na nais ng aktuwal na karanasan sa trabaho sa pamamagitan ng technical and vocational training (TVET) na pinangangasiwaan ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) ay bibigyan ng allowance na katumbas sa 75 porsyento ng umiiral na minium wage rates; accident o disability insurance; at hindi na kinakailangang dumaan sa probationary period kung sakaling kunin silang empleyado ng kumpanya. Gayunpaman, kailangan munang pumasa ng apprentice sa aptitude tests ng TESDA para matukoy ang kanilang kahandaan sa apprenticeship. Kinakailangan din nilang sumailalim sa national assessment ng TESDA bago mabigyan ng national certificate o certificate of competency. Ang mga sertipikadong apprentice ay bibigyan ng unit credits na katumbas sa pormal na sistema ng edukasyon na maaaring gamitin sakaling magpursige sila na kumuha ng tertiary degree courses batay sa patakaran at pamantayan sa equivalency at Recognition of Prior Learning ng TESDA, ng Commission on Higher Education at ng Department of Education. Bibigyan naman ng tax deducation ang mga kumpanyang makikilahok sa apprenticeship program, kapalit sa pagkuha at pag-train nila ng mga apprentice. Papayagan silang ibawas sa kanilang taxable income ang 50 porsyento o kalahati sa gastos sa pagsasanay ng manggagawa. "Simula noong 2013 pa ay isinusulong ko na po ang pagkakaroon ng enhanced apprenticeship program sa mga kabataan para magkaroon tayo ng highly competent and skilled workforce na matutugunan ang pangangailangan ng iba't ibang sektor. Kailangan nating pagtuunan ng pansin ang tech-voc education at training at pagtibayin ang ugnayan ng pamahalaan at pribadong sektor para mabigyan ng de-kalidad na trabaho ang mga kabataan. Ito ang paraan natin na pamumuhunan sa human capital para makatulong sa tuluy-tuloy na paglago ng ekonomiya, maging pinakamakapangyarihang instrument laban sa kahirapan at pagpapabuti sa kalidad ng buhay sa ating bansa," ani Estrada.