Cultural industries statistics 2022

MACAU, November 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 2,753 organisations operating in the four core domains of cultural industries in Macao in 2022, namely 'Creative design', 'Cultural exhibitions & performances', 'Art collection' and 'Digital media'; the figure represented a decrease of 22 year-on-year. Total number of persons engaged rose by 0.3% to 12,119, while Compensation of Employees went down by 7.9% to MOP 1.94 billion. Total Service Receipts of the cultural industries grew by 3.2% to MOP 5.88 billion. Gross Value Added that measures the contribution of the industries to the economy went up by 7.8% to MOP 2.24 billion, accounting for 1.1% of the total Gross Value Added of all economic activities in Macao in 2022, up by 0.3 percentage points from 2021 (0.8%). Gross Fixed Capital Formation increased by 36.8% to MOP 1.25 billion, mainly due to the construction of venues and optimisation of facilities and equipment by the organisations operating in ‘Cultural exhibitions & performances’. Among the four domains, Service Receipts (MOP 3.07 billion) and Gross Value Added (MOP 1.35 billion) of ‘Digital media’ took up the largest shares, with 52.2% and 60.4% of the respective total in the cultural industries.

There were 732 organisations operating in 'Digital media', up by 5 year-on-year. Number of persons engaged grew by 4.3% to 4,885, while Compensation of Employees dropped by 11.8% to MOP 1.0 billion. Service Receipts and Gross Value Added of these organisations increased by 10.0% and 11.4% to MOP 3.07 billion and MOP 1.35 billion respectively. Service Receipts of the information industry, the major component of this domain, totalled MOP 1.93 billion, up by 15.4%, followed by radio & television programme production, with its Service Receipts falling by 2.5% to MOP 0.51 billion.

There were 1,415 organisations operating in 'Creative design', a decrease of 66 year-on-year. Number of persons engaged dropped by 7.3% to 3,735, and Compensation of Employees went down by 9.5% to MOP 0.49 billion. Service Receipts and Gross Value Added totalled MOP 2.0 billion and MOP 0.6 billion respectively in 2022, down by 12.5% and 11.6%. Service Receipts of the organisations operating in architectural design (MOP 0.64 billion) and specialised design (MOP 0.38 billion) declined by 22.0% and 15.7% respectively, whereas those engaged in advertising (MOP 0.56 billion) registered a 2.0% growth in Service Receipts.

A total of 452 organisations were operating in 'Cultural exhibitions & performances', up by 45 year-on-year. Number of persons engaged increased by 5.4% to 3,063, and Compensation of Employees rose by 5.1% to MOP 0.43 billion. Service Receipts grew by 32.9% to MOP 0.75 billion, of which receipts from creation or production services and ticket sales took up 19.5% and 4.1% respectively. Gross Value Added expanded by 53.2% to MOP 0.26 billion, and Gross Fixed Capital Formation leapt by 90.2% to MOP 1.18 billion. Service Receipts of the organisations engaged in production of performing arts (MOP 0.42 billion) and performing arts training (MOP 0.20 billion) went up by 44.3% and 16.5% respectively year-on-year.

Organisations operating in 'Art collection' went down by 6 year-on-year to 154. Number of persons engaged dropped by 6.0% to 436 and Compensation of Employees decreased by 6.7% to MOP 28.22 million. Service Receipts (MOP 67.98 million) and Gross Value Added (MOP 21.99 million) showed respective growth of 7.3% and 122.3%.

Cultural Industries Statistics are compiled in accordance with the framework for cultural industries statistics established based on the Policy Framework for the Development of Cultural Industries (2014-2019) of the Macao Special Administrative Region. In 2022, DSEC conducted a number of thematic surveys in the four domains of cultural industries, namely 'Creative design', 'Cultural exhibitions & performances', 'Art collection' and 'Digital media'. Survey results were combined with data collected from relevant industry surveys of DSEC to estimate the economic contribution of cultural industries in Macao.