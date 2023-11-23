Citizen Service AI Market Envisioned at US$ 558 Billion by 2034 with a Striking 44.7% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Application in Proactive Crisis Management Creates Opportunities in the Citizen Service AI Market. Improvising citizen services, demand for digital transformation in the government sector, and rising costs of automation of manual processes to alleviate pressure are amongst some elements that drive the business development of the artificial intelligence for citizen services.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The citizen service AI market size is poised to cross US$ 13.9 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 558.0 billion by 2034. The citizen service AI industry is projected to develop at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2024 to 2034.



AI in public safety offers a special opportunity for anticipatory crisis management. Real-time data analysis and predictive analytics enable governments and companies to foresee crises and take prompt action. By demonstrating organizational readiness and resilience, this thoughtful application of AI lessens the impact on citizens and improves public trust and reputation management.

Within the citizen service AI in, the strategic focus on automating repetitive and mundane tasks indicates a deliberate attempt to maximize resource efficiency and operational effectiveness. Government organizations expedite service delivery and improve processes by utilizing AI for document verification and form processing. This reduces manual mistakes and streamlines the workflow. This results in cost savings and presents agencies as technologically savvy, flexible organizations that can use automation to boost output.

The overarching objective of creating a responsive and nimble government machinery capable of effectively fulfilling public requests in an increasingly digitalized world depends on the automation of mundane work.

In the artificial intelligence (AI) citizen services market, the incorporation of voice-based interfaces and natural language processing (NLP) technology represents a deliberate shift toward more natural and approachable interactions.

To improve the accessibility and usability of digital platforms, government organizations are using AI-driven speech interfaces that allow users to interact with services using natural language. These organizations want to establish themselves as leaders in user-centric innovation by bridging the gap between citizen expectations and technology interfaces by utilizing natural language processing (NLP). This trend is consistent with larger initiatives to democratize access to public services, increasing their inclusivity and allowing for a range of user preferences.

Key Takeaways from the Citizen Service AI Market Report:

In 2023, the global market size stood at US$ 9.4 billion.

The machine learning (ML) technology segment is predicted to rise at a 44.5% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The traffic and transportation application segment is estimated to thrive at a 44.3% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market in the United States is projected to rise at a 44.3% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to develop at a 46.1% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market in China is estimated to surge at a 45.4% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market in South Korea is expected to thrive at a 47.1% CAGR through 2034.



"The Citizen Service AI Market continues to demonstrate robust growth, driven by increasing demand for streamlined public services and enhanced citizen engagement. Our recent market research study underscores the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in transforming government-citizen interactions. As we delve into the dynamics of the Citizen Service AI market, our findings illuminate a landscape ripe with opportunities for innovation and efficiency, marking it as a key player in the evolution of public administration." -says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

A constant battle for innovation characterizes the competitive environment of the citizen service AI market, with businesses spending in R&D to remain ahead of technology advances.

Applications of AI show tangible advantages in enhancing the effectiveness, functionality, and customization of public services. Market leaders in this context must remain flexible, foresee new trends, and judiciously place themselves to take advantage of the changing needs of both individuals and governments.

Leading Key Players:

Addo AI

ServiceNow

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

IBM

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Accenture

Recent Developments:

On September 11, 2023, Google and Google.org announced the commencement of the Digital Futures Project, an effort to research ethical AI technology. According to sources, the Mountain View Corporation made donations totaling around US$ 20 million to prestigious academic institutions and think tanks. The new project's stated goal is to facilitate dialogue and inquiry about artificial intelligence technology.

In November 2023, Anindita Mitra, CEO of Chandigarh Smart City (CSCL), India, unveiled an interactive chat-based interface that combined all significant citizen services offered by the municipal corporation (MC), the UT administration, and Chandigarh government into a single, seamless platform. BIRBAL is a cutting-edge chatbot powered by artificial intelligence that CSCL introduced to deliver effective and user-friendly citizen services.

Citizen Service AI Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Image Processing

Face Recognition

By Application:

Traffic and Transportation Management

Healthcare

Public Safety

Utilities

General Services



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



