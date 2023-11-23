Next Hydrogen Appoints Robert Campbell as Chief Commercial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“Next Hydrogen”) ( TSXV:NXH , OTC:NXHSF ) is pleased to appoint Mr. Rob Campbell as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Campbell brings a distinguished career in senior leadership roles in the global clean technology sector with a focus on hydrogen, fuel cells and solar industries.



Prior to joining Next Hydrogen, Mr. Campbell served as CEO of First Hydrogen Corp’s Energy division, Chief Commercial Officer of Ballard Power which is a leader in the fuel cell industry, President and CEO of SoloPower Systems Inc. as well as Vice President at Hydrogenics (acquired by Cummins). He gained a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Queen's University and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from York University's Schulich School of Business.

“We are delighted to welcome Rob to our amazing team as we enter the next phase of growth for the company,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “He has a proven track record as a high-performing business executive, is a globally recognized figure in the hydrogen sector, and uniquely qualified to lead our commercial scaling activities globally.”

As CCO, Mr. Campbell’s main responsibilities include executing our on the company’s carefully crafted go-to market strategy focused on introducing our products into strategic market applications, growing our commercial partnerships, while overseeing the Business Development and Product Development teams.

Rob Campbell stated, “It is great to join the Next Hydrogen team at such an important time in the market for scaling of green hydrogen to help fight climate change. The company’s unique technology is the product of decades of experience to create optimized solutions for the direct coupling of renewables to alkaline electrolysis while also leveraging mature industry supply chains for attractive economics. I look forward to accelerating Next Hydrogen’s business as we continue our progress toward commercial scaling and profitability.”

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of water electrolysers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as a green energy source or a green industrial feedstock. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. For further information: www.nexthydrogen.com

