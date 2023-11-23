Marijuana Cigarette Market Segmentation: 2023 with Type & Application, Current Trends, Regional Analysis by 2030
Marijuana cigarette, or joint, is a rolled cannabis-filled paper. When smoked, it induces psychoactive effects due to THC, altering perception and mood.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Marijuana Cigarette Market size is projected to reach US$ 457.20 billion by 2030, from US$ 58.63 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
Market Overview:
Marijuana cigarettes, also known as joints, are Roll-ups consisting of dried, shredded cannabis plant material intended for smoking. They are consumed for relaxation or intoxication purposes.
Market Dynamics:
The legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use in more countries is driving significant growth of the marijuana cigarette market. According to the report, around 30 countries have legalized marijuana for medical use, and countries like Canada and Uruguay have legalized it for adult recreational use as well. This is significantly increasing consumer acceptance and demand for marijuana cigarettes. Furthermore, the market is also witnessing rising product innovation. Manufacturers are developing various flavored marijuana cigarettes and experimenting with different strains to cater to diverse consumer preferences.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Canopy Growth Corporation
★ Aurora Cannabis
★ Tilray Inc.
★ Aphria Inc.
★ Cronos Group
★ Hexo Corp.
★ Organigram Holdings Inc.
★ Curaleaf Holdings Inc.
★ Cresco Labs
★ Green Thumb Industries
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By THC Content:
✦ High THC Pre-rolls
✦ Medium THC Pre-rolls
✦ Low THC Pre-rolls
By CBD Content:
✦ High CBD Pre-rolls
✦ Balanced CBD/THC Pre-rolls
✦ Low CBD Pre-rolls
By Strain Type:
✦ Indica Pre-rolls
✦ Sativa Pre-rolls
✦ Hybrid Pre-rolls
✦ Strain-specific pre-rolls (e.g., Blue Dream, OG Kush, etc.)
By Flavor/Additives:
✦ Unflavored/Original
✦ Terpene-infused
✦ Flavored (e.g., mint, berry, citrus)
✦ Herbal blends (e.g., mixes with lavender or chamomile)
Regional Analysis:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
✤ Marijuana Cigarette Market Drivers
• Increasing Social Acceptability of Marijuana is Driving Market Growth
The social acceptability of marijuana has increased significantly over the past decade. Several states in the US have legalized recreational use of marijuana and many others have legalized medical marijuana. As people have become more comfortable with the idea of using marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes, demand for marijuana cigarettes and other consumption methods has risen considerably. Younger generations in particular view marijuana more favorably compared to older generations and this wide social acceptance among the under-40 demographic is a major driver of increased sales.
• Medical Marijuana Legalization is Creating New Market Demand
As medical marijuana laws continue to be passed in states across America, an entirely new group of consumers are being introduced to the benefits of marijuana. Doctors can now recommend marijuana as a treatment option for various medical conditions like chronic pain, epilepsy, anxiety, and more. This has brought many people into the legal marijuana industry that otherwise may have never considered it. Growing acceptance of marijuana's medical properties is exposing the product to a mass market and fueling increased demand for safe and legal consumption methods like pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes.
✤ Marijuana Cigarette Market Restrain
• Ongoing Federal Prohibition Hinders Industry Growth and Investment
While individual states continue passing laws legalizing both medical and recreational marijuana use, the federal government still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug with no accepted medical use. This conflicting patchwork of state and federal laws creates substantial regulatory uncertainty and prevents the industry from receiving banking services or acquiring trademarks like other businesses. Large corporates have so far avoided investing in the space due to prohibition risks at the federal level. Removal of federal marijuana prohibition could help open floodgates of mainstream investment to accelerate industry maturation and growth across all product categories including marijuana cigarettes.
✤ Marijuana Cigarette Market Opportunity
• Innovation in Product Formats is Expanding Addressable Market
The rise of new innovative product formats like dissolvable powders, edibles, vape pens, concentrates and higher potency infused products are expanding the addressable market well beyond traditional flower or joint smoking. This opens the industry to new consumer demographics like those who do not wish to smoke but still seek the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. Marijuana cigarette companies focused on prerolls now have an opportunity to leverage their manufacturing expertise and distribution channels into these emerging product categories, allowing them to capture a bigger share of spending from an expanding total addressable market.
✤ Marijuana Cigarette Market Trends
• Growing Popularity of Higher Potency Infused Pre-Rolled Joints
A major trend emerging in the preroll market is the growing demand for higher potency infused pre-rolled joints. Traditionally marijuana cigarettes or joints contained only dried flower. But now many companies are introducing new product lines that infuse additional concentrates or other extracts directly into the rolling paper or sprinkle kief/hash inside pre-rolls. This enhances the potency and effectiveness of each joint. As consumers desire a consistent high from fewer inhalations, these infused pre-rolls are gaining significant market share. Cannabis companies that can offer a variety of carefully dosed infused joints will be well positioned to capitalize on this lucrative trend.
Key Questions
• How much revenue will the global Marijuana Cigarette Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
• What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall Marijuana Cigarette Market?
• What are the indicators expected to drive the global Marijuana Cigarette Market?
• Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
• What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global Marijuana Cigarette Market to expand their geographical presence?
• What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Marijuana Cigarette Market?
• This report answers these questions and more about the global Marijuana Cigarette Market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
