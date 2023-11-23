Energy Bar Market Segment Analysis, Regional Demands, Trends, End Users and Forecast Period of 2030 | Lotus Bakeries
Energy bar is a type of supplement bar that not only provides energy but also provides nutritional value as well as food benefits.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global energy bar market was valued at US$ 3.21 Bn in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3%, over the forecast period (2023-2030) to reach US$ 4.85 Bn by 2030.
Market Overview:
Energy bars provide convenience nutrition containing dried fruits, nuts, and yogurt chips rolled or extruded into a bar. They are easy to carry and consume on the go. Energy bars help meet nutritional requirements and provide an energy boost.
Market Dynamics:
The energy bar market is expected to grow owing to rising health consciousness among people and busy lifestyles. Energy bars deliver protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to provide an instant energy boost. They are preferred as snacks or light meals owing to their portability. Additionally, the increasing popularity of organic and plant-based foods is also expected to support the growth of the plant-based energy bar segment in the market. With more participants focusing on product innovation with attractive flavors and packaging, the demand for energy bars is likely to increase over the forecast period.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Nature Essential Foods Pvt Ltd
★ Lotus Bakeries
★ General Mills Inc.
★ Clif Bar & Company
★ ProBar LLC
★ Post Holdings Inc.
★ BumbleBar Inc.
★ PepsiCo Inc.
★ Eat Anytime
★ TORQ Limited
★ OTE Sports Ltd
★ Kind LLC
★ Science in Sports PLC
★ Kellogg Company
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Type:
✦ Organic
✦ Conventional
By Distribution Channel:
✦ Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
✦ Convenience Stores
✦ Specialty Stores
✦ Online Stores
✦ Other Distribution Channels
Regional Analysis:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
✤ Energy Bar Market Drivers
• Increasing demand for convenience food and on-the-go snacking
The fast paced lifestyle has increased the demand for convenient food products that can be easily consumed on the go without much preparation. Energy bars are ideal snacks that can be carried anywhere and consumed within seconds. They provide instant energy to reboot and refuel the body. The growing population of working professionals and students who are always on the move have raised the demand for energy bars significantly.
• Greater focus on fitness and healthy eating
In recent years, there has been a notable shift towards fitness consciousness and healthy lifestyles. People are spending more time in gyms and doing various physical activities. After an intense workout session, energy bars are preferred to replenish lost calories and nutrients. They are considered a better snacking option compared to junk food as they are made of natural ingredients and provide balanced nutrition. Many makers also offer protein-rich, low sugar, gluten-free variants to appeal to health-conscious customers. The increased participation in sports and focus on wellness has boosted the sales of energy bars.
✤ Energy Bar Market Restrain
• High prices compared to alternatives
While energy bars offer convenience and balanced nutrition, they come at a relatively higher price point compared to regular candy bars or biscuits. For cost-conscious customers, the premium pricing can act as a deterrent against regular purchases. This makes energy bars an occasional treat for many rather than an everyday snack. Low-income groups or individuals on a budget may not see them as a feasible snacking option given the affordability factor. To increase penetration in mass markets, makers need to focus on lowering costs through economies of scale.
✤ Energy Bar Market Opportunity
• Growth in online retail and e-commerce platforms
The growing popularity of online grocery shopping and rise of e-commerce have opened new opportunities for energy bar makers. Various local and international brands can leverage digital platforms to expand their reach beyond physical stores. Online retail provides enhanced visibility, convenient shopping experience, attractive discounts, easy return policies, and bulk discounts - all of which can drive greater adoption among newer customer segments. Sellers can also launch subscription and auto-delivery programs for repeat buyers via websites and mobile apps. This offers an excellent chance to increase penetration in tier 2/3 cities and rural regions.
✤ Energy Bar Market Trends
• Innovation in ingredients, flavors and formats
To keep pace with evolving consumer demands, energy bar makers are continuously innovating their offerings. New varieties with ingredients like nuts, seeds, dried fruits, oats are penetrating the market. Exotic flavors like chocolate mint, peanut butter cup, blueberry crumble are gaining popularity besides established flavors. The format is also diversifying - chewy bars, soft-baked bars, bite-sized snacks, puffed snacks, granola bars. Some makers focus on niche categories like vegan, keto-friendly, sugar-free variants. Customization is another emerging trend allowing buyers to create their combination of flavors, textures and nutritional profiles. Innovation ensures the category remains exciting and engagement with the brand stays high.
Key Questions
• How much revenue will the global Energy Bar Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
• What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall Energy Bar Market?
• What are the indicators expected to drive the global Energy Bar Market?
• Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
• What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global Energy Bar Market to expand their geographical presence?
• What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Energy Bar Market?
• This report answers these questions and more about the global Energy Bar Market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
