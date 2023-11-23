Cosmetic Packaging Market Growth to Hit 5.81 % CAGR, Globally, by 2029 - Exclusive Report by exactitudeconsultancy

Cosmetic Packaging Market 1

The Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Is Projected To Reach USD 43.62 Billion By 2029 From USD 29.86 Billion In 2020, At A CAGR Of 5.81 % From 2022 To 2029.

Plastic in primary containers, secondary flexible pouches, caps, closures, and the nozzle is one of the cosmetic industry's primary packaging materials” — exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Cosmetic Packaging Market.

Packaging in the cosmetic industry has gone leaps and bounds in recent years. The cosmetic industry has the most varied packaging requirements among the other sectors. The materials used vary from different metals from glass, paper, and Plastics, and these materials can make containers with different shapes and sizes and dispensing mechanisms. The demand for eco-friendly cosmetic packaging solutions is increasing substantially with growing awareness of the environment among consumers. Customers have become more conscious of choosing packaging materials and products that endorse eco-friendly or green packaging solutions. As a result, green packaging has gained a lot of significance, and manufacturers are trying to increase the number of green packaging solutions in this industry

Cosmetic Packaging Market Players:

Amcor PLC, Bemis Company Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Sealed Air, Berry Global, Albea Services, HCP Packaging, DS Smith PLC, Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Graham Packaging International, TriMas Corporation, Gerresheimer AG.

Recent Developments:

-September 2022 - Color cosmetics packaging launched sustainable ingredients & color cosmetic packaging from palettes to glass jars; these launches highlight continuous growth in the beauty sector. Tip Tubes are the latest packaging item from the Roberts Beauty Innovation program, making their debut at Makeup in New York in 2022.

-July 2022 - Chinese consumers can now purchase on Top's ground-breaking Renewal Oil Cream with molecularly recycled packaging due to a partnership with Eastman and WWP Beauty. On Top cosmetics is the first Chinese beauty brand to use Cristal Renew, a sustainable resin powered by Eastman's molecular recycling technologies. This industry-leading skincare packaging results from the close collaboration between on Top's value chain partners.

-April 2022: Amcor, a global leader in creating and manufacturing environmentally responsible packaging solutions, stated that it would be the first to purchase certified circular polyethylene compounds for increased recycling utilizing ExxonMobil's Extend technology.

-March 2022: Berry Global Group collaborated with Koa to introduce 100 % recycled plastic body cleanser and body moisturizer bottles. Berry Global is committed to generating a positive environmental impact through efficient processes, continuously engaged partners, and optimized goods as an industry leader in sustainability.

Market Drivers:

The makeup business is quickly filling in both created and non-industrial nations. Shoppers' optional income has expanded because of their inclination for top of the line beauty care products and excellence things. To draw in additional clients, beauty care products organizations are upgrading their item plan while likewise actually marking their items through creative bundling. Accordingly, the area is supposed to increment fundamentally all through the estimate period.

Besides, as additional clients become mindful of the things presented in the area through virtual entertainment and online channels, computerized change is giving appealing opportunities to the market. Because of the fast computerized change, contest in the particular and custom tailored restorative bundling area is warming up. Besides, to expand their market presence and gain an upper hand over laid out undertakings, creating restorative makers are utilizing extraordinary bundling choices. This opposition among rivals is projected to support market development.

Market Trends:

Besides, several cosmetic packaging exhibitions and trade shows promote various new packaging technologies. For example, Cosmo Tech Expo is India's most significant manufacturing solutions trade show for the cosmetic, personal care, perfumery, and toiletries markets. The expo brings exhibitors to display the latest ingredients, raw materials, packaging, labeling, machinery, OEM and private labeling, testing, lab equipment, and regulatory solutions offered by over 8,000 manufacturers worldwide. Similarly, CPNA (Cosmoprof North America) is the most awarded B2B beauty event in the Americas. CPNA has been recognized as the premier launching platform for new beauty brands, offering unique, innovative products and gathering information about new distribution channels, packaging, and manufacturing solutions.

Key Market Segments: Cosmetic Packaging Market

Cosmetic Packaging Market By Material, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

• Glass

• Metal

• Paper-Based

• Rigid Plastic

• Flexible Packaging

Cosmetic Packaging Market By Product, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

• Bottles

• Tubes

• Jars

• Containers

• Blister & Strip Packs

• Aerosol Cans

• Folding Cartons

• Flexible Plastics

• Other Types

Cosmetic Packaging Market By Capacity, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

• < 50 Ml

• 50 Ml – 100 Ml

• 100 Ml – 150 Ml

• 150 Ml – 200 Ml

• >200 Ml

Cosmetic Packaging Market By Application 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Color Cosmetic

• Sun Care

• Oral Care

• Fragrances & Perfumes

Cosmetic Packaging Market By Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific's cosmetic packaging market will grow rapidly due to the rising popularity of cosmetics over the forecast period. About 42% of the market is accounted for it. Another factor that encourages market expansion is the presence of many suppliers within the region. In the future, there will be an increase in cosmetics imports from China and other Asian countries such as South Korea and Malaysia.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

- Neutral perspective on the market performance

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

- In-depth analysis of the Cosmetic Packaging Market

