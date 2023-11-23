Silicon Wafers Market size is projected to reach USD 25.40 Billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Silicon Wafers Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Wafers Market size was valued at USD 16.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 25.40 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2029. Due to cost-cutting initiatives taken by the semiconductor industry, there is likely to be an increase in the substitution of expensive virgin and test wafers with inexpensive recovered ones throughout the course of the projection period. The Global Silicon Wafer Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Silicon wafer is a kind of electronic device, which is a critical material for manufacturing semiconductors. In the electronics industry, a silicon wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material used in the fabrication of incorporated circuits and other microdevices. The wafer serves as the substrate for microelectronic devices and endures various microfabrication process steps such as deposition of various materials, ion implantation or doping, etching, and photolithographic patterning. It is available in a variety of diameters from 25.4 mm to 300 mm.

Silicon Wafers Market Trends

Expanded use of GPS tracking systems is driving the market growth

Market CAGR for silicon wafers is being driven by the expanded use of GPS tracking systems. Since practically every business now uses the GPS tracking system, the market for tracking devices is booming. Since semiconductors are a crucial component of GPS systems, these gadgets have a significant impact on the silicon wafers industry. Additionally, ongoing R&D is being done, and new developments in the GPC tracking market will help the silicon wafers market grow.

Additionally, many semiconductor facilities use recovered wafers to monitor and optimize their manufacturing processes and machinery because recovered wafers are inexpensive compared to higher-grade silicon and because it is widely used in many sectors. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising demand for consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which are an essential part of the integrated circuits used in these devices, will boost the demand for both recovered and virgin materials. The industry is expected to gain from a significant rise in the installation of solar panels, particularly in China, Mexico, and the United States, which is anticipated to support the region's rising demand for the product.

In particular, silicon wafer-based enhanced packaging techniques, foundries are investing more and more. The development of monolithic three-dimensional integrated circuits using two-dimensional materials rather than silicon is one method being investigated by foundry vendors to increase transistor density. The chip-on wafer-on substrate (COWS) technology from TSMC created the largest silicon interposer in the world, measuring around 2500 mm2. It has space for two enormous 600 mm2 processors as well as eight HBM memory devices in a 75 mm2 package. Favorable government policies in developing nations like China opened up a wealth of prospects for the semiconductor industry, which is anticipated to drive growth in the silicon wafer market for semiconductors over the course of the projected period. For instance, the State Council of the People's Republic of China has released a policy framework that aspires to make sophisticated semiconductor packaging solutions a top technology priority for the semiconductor industry.

For instance, in May 2022, Industrial wearable devices, which improve quality and safety in the processing industry, may have a sizable market, according to Siemens. By 2022, wearables are anticipated to be adopted by 40–50% of manufacturers worldwide, according to Zebra Technologies Corporation. The development of wearable technology will provide market suppliers with tremendous growth potential. Thus, driving the Silicon Wafers market revenue.

Silicon Wafer Market Players

The silicon wafer market is quite competitive. In terms of market share, only a few players dominate the current market, due to which the market is quite consolidated. Players’ upcoming technologies and the innovations carried out are the reason behind the significant boost in the semiconductor silicon wafers market. The market is even witnessing multiple mergers and partnerships so that the companies expand their geographical presence.

The key players in the global silicon wafer market are Siltronic AG, MEMC Electronic Materials Inc., LG Siltron Inc., Advance Semiconductor Inc., SUMCO Corp., Elkem AS, Addison Engineering, Renewable Energy Corporation, and Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

Silicon Wafer Market by Size, 2022-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• 125 MM

• 200 MM

• 300 MM

Silicon Wafer Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• P-TYPE

• N-TYPE

Silicon Wafer Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• Solar Cells

• ICS

• Photoelectric Cells

• Others

Silicon Wafer Market by End User, 2022-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• Aerospace And Defence

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• IT And Telecom

• Others

Regional Insights:

The global silicon wafer market can be segmented based on regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The electronics industry in the APAC region has been growing steadily and holds a prominent share in several enterprises operating in the design and fabless space. Smartphones are among the most significant contributors to semiconductor consumption in the consumer electronics sector. In recent years, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed consistent growth in smartphone sales.

Growing disposable income combined with a rising population has resulted in increased demand for electronics as well as alternative renewable energy sources, which will drive industrial expansion. Furthermore, the market is likely to increase throughout the forecast period due to the industry’s growth owing to technical advancements along with low labor costs in Taiwan and Japan.

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Silicon Wafers Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Silicon Wafers Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Silicon Wafers Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Silicon Wafers Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, silicon wafers form the core of technological progress. Their versatility and significance across industries underscore their importance in shaping the electronic landscape.

