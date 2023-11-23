Cluj, in the heart of Transylvania, to become the capital of IT and 4.0 industries
The Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca hosts the IT and 4.0 Industries SME Fair in 22-24 November 2023.
The quality of the over 70 participating companies, universities and clusters is important. Here in Cluj, we see the best and most creative in 4.0 Industry, IT, digitalisation, robotics, research.”CLUJ-NAPOCA, TRANSYLVANIA, ROMANIA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca, has reconfirmed its unofficial title of Romanian IT capital, a true Silicon Valley of Romania. It is the place where IT and 4.0 Industries SME Fair takes place on 22-24 November 2023. There are more than 1500 companies in the field of innovation and IT and more than 25,000 people working in this field, i.e. 1 in 5 work in IT.
— Ștefan-Radu Oprea, Romanian Minister of Economy
The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, through the Agency for Small and Medium Enterprises in Cluj-Napoca is the organiser of the event dedicated to the IT industry. Among the exhibitors are over 70 companies from the fields of the future, which have created and are creating innovative applications for use in medicine, automotive, heavy and light industry, or are producing cakes, clothing designs, architectural projects and even new hairstyles with the help of artificial intelligence.
"The quality of the over 70 participating companies, universities and clusters is important. Here in Cluj today, we see the best and most creative in 4.0 Industry, IT, digitalisation, robotics, research. This area of the country has become a very important centre of excellence in Romania. I met here representatives of Technical University in Cluj-Napoca, who have won awards with the earthquake-resistant models they have created, and they are not the only ones", said the Romanian Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Ștefan-Radu Oprea, present at the opening of the fair.
He said he was convinced that Romania has the creative capacity to put itself on the world map.
"We need to come up with legislation so that intellectual property remains here in Romania. I can already give you good news. Any of the innovations that are filed today at State Patent and Trademark Office are protected at European level", explained Ștefan-Radu Oprea.
Cluj, one of the most dynamic cities in Europe
Between 2010 and 2020, Cluj-Napoca had the highest economic growth in the entire European Union. There are over 1,500 companies working in the innovation and IT sector and over 25,000 employees, i.e. 1 in 5 citizens work in IT.
Between 22 and 24 November 2023, the Cluj Innovation Park is open to all those interested in the fields of the future and innovative industries, with a strong focus on interconnectivity, automation and machine learning, as well as those who are just curious to find out where the technological evolution has reached.
