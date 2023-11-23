Waste Management Market, Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast by 2023-2030 | Biffa Plc
The global waste management market size was valued at US$ 2,008.70 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a (CAGR) of 5.50% from 2023 to 2030.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The waste management market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
The waste management market comprises companies engaged in the collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste materials generated by residential and commercial properties. The waste is collected, processed and disposed of using various treatment and disposal techniques which include incineration, composting, landfill and recycling.
Market Dynamics:
The waste management market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing environmental concerns around the world. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are resulting in increased waste generation which is further driving the need for proper waste management solutions. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding proper waste disposal are also fueling the adoption of waste management services. Recent developments in waste treatment technologies have improved the efficiency and reduced the environmental impact of waste processing. Advanced recycling, waste-to-energy technologies and integrated waste management systems are some key areas that are expected to provide substantial opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
Top Companies Covered In This Report:
★ Biffa Plc
★ Clean Harbors Inc.
★ Covanta Holding Corporation
★ Daiseki Co. Ltd
★ Hitachi Zosen Corporation
★ Remondis Se & Co. Kg
★ Republic Services Inc.
★ Suez
★ Veolia Environment
★ Waste Management Inc.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Type:
★ Municipal Waste
★ Industrial Waste
★ Hazardous Waste
By Service:
★ Collection Service
★ Disposable Service
Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:
◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Environmental regulations are driving increased waste management needs:
Government regulations around the proper treatment and disposal of waste materials are becoming increasingly stringent. New laws aim to reduce pollution and the amounts of materials entering landfills. Organizations must find compliant ways to process waste or face hefty fines. This driver has prompted many companies to invest in new recycling programs and advanced waste processing technologies. Services that can help businesses and municipalities meet regulatory standards are in high demand.
Population growth and urbanization are contributing to rising waste volumes:
As populations in cities continue growing rapidly, total waste production is climbing worldwide. Densely populated urban areas generate substantial amounts of trash each day from residential and commercial activities. Managing the collection, transportation and final handling of expanding waste streams presents a major operational and infrastructure challenge. More waste management facilities and equipment are needed to properly deal with the surging waste volumes produced by larger populations and the trend toward urban living.
High waste disposal costs are a constraint on the industry:
The costs of developing, operating and maintaining waste management sites can be exceptionally high. Landfills require expensive liners and leachate collection systems to prevent environmental contamination. Incineration and advanced recycling plants demand huge capital investments in specialized equipment and emissions controls. Transporting waste over long distances to processing hubs also incurs substantial fuel and labor expenses. High operating costs force providers to continually seek efficiency gains or pass costs onto municipal and business customers.
Growing demand for recycling and resource recovery presents an opportunity:
As concerns rise over natural resource depletion and sustainability, recycling is gaining widespread support. Many countries have enacted ambitious recycling targets and extended producer responsibility laws. This translates to robust and increasing demand from municipalities, businesses and consumers for recycling and resource recovery services. Companies developing innovative collection, sorting and reprocessing technologies stand to benefit greatly. There are also opportunities to supply recycled commodities to manufacturers seeking secondary materials for production inputs.
Advances in smart city waste management technology are a notable trend:
"Smart city" concepts utilize digital technologies to more intelligently manage urban infrastructure and services. Within waste management, new technologies are allowing for more automated and data-driven systems. Examples include smart compacting bins that transmit fill levels, optimization of collection routes using IoT, and digitally-enabled material recovery facilities. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are assisting with tasks like waste characterization. As these advanced solutions deliver improved efficiency, cost savings and sustainability gains, their adoption is projected to accelerate significantly across cities globally over the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report on Waste Management Market
• How much revenue will the global Waste Management Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
• What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall global market?
• What are the indicators expected to drive the global Waste Management Market?
• Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
• What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global Market to expand their geographical presence?
• What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Waste Management Market?
• This report answers these questions and more about the global Market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
