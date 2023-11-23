Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends with Forecast by 2030
The global healthcare mobility solutions market is estimated to be valued at US$ 121.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030). Healthcare mobility solutions enable anytime access to patient health records and allowing monitoring of patients remotely. Products associated include mobile apps, medical portable devices and accessories helping capture real-time health data from patients and integrating it into healthcare IT systems.
The healthcare mobility solutions market is driven by increased adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions. Telehealth allows patients and physicians to connect virtually, improving access and reducing costs. With growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, remote patient monitoring enables continuous monitoring of vital signs outside of hospitals. Second driver is rising investments by hospitals and governments in digital healthcare infrastructure. Many countries are launching national digital health programs to modernize healthcare using mobility and telehealth. This improves quality and lowers costs by reducing hospital visits and readmissions.
Major companies in Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market are:
✤ AirStrip Technologies Inc.
✤ AT & T Inc.
✤ Cerner Corporation
✤ McKesson Corporation
✤ Koninklijke Philips N.V
✤ Cisco Systems Inc.
✤ Oracle Corporation
✤ SAP SE
✤ Omron Corporation
✤ Zebra Technologies Corporation
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Increased Use of Mobile Applications and Devices for Healthcare is Driving Market Growth
The use of mobile applications and devices for various healthcare purposes has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Mobile health or mHealth apps allow patients to manage their health and wellness on the go and also help clinicians and healthcare providers in managing patient care outside of traditional care facilities. Many apps allow remote monitoring of patients, appointment scheduling, insurance claims processing and medical reference. The widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets along with high speed internet has made mHealth apps popular among both patients and healthcare organizations. The ability to access health services and data from anywhere using mobile devices is a major attraction for this sector. As more features are added to mHealth software, their usage will continue to rise in the forecast period thus driving the healthcare mobility solutions market.
Compliance with Strict Regulatory Frameworks is a Major Challenge
The healthcare industry globally operates under very strict regulatory guidelines to ensure privacy, security and appropriate usage of patient data. All healthcare mobility solutions involving collection, storage or transmission of sensitive medical records and information need to adhere to regulations like HIPAA in the US. Obtaining necessary regulatory clearances is a lengthy and expensive process. Any non-compliance or data breach can lead to severe financial and legal penalties. Ensuring that mobility platforms and apps are developed as per current and evolving compliance standards poses a major technical and financial challenge. Resource intensive validation and testing is required to meet these compliance needs. The dynamic nature of regulations also requires continuous upgrades to existing solutions. This regulatory burden acts as a major restraint for the healthcare mobility solutions market.
Increasing Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Presents Vast Market Opportunities
With the rise in chronic diseases and aging population globally, managing healthcare costs while providing quality care continues to be a challenge. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions allow continuous tracking of vital signs and symptoms outside of conventional clinical settings which can reduce costs while improving access and convenience. RPM using devices like glucose monitors, blood pressure cuffs and ECG monitors connected to mobile apps helps monitor patients with conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders etc. enabling early detection of health changes. This prevents expensive emergency room visits and hospital readmissions. The ability to monitor high risk patients remotely while they manage their day to day lives presents a huge market potential for healthcare mobility solutions.
Wearable Technology Integration is a Significant Upcoming Trend
The maturation and advancements in wearable technology is opening up new avenues for healthcare mobility. Wearable devices like smartwatches integrated with health tracking features and connected to mobile platforms are gaining popularity. Such devices allow continuous monitoring of parameters like heart rate, activity levels, sleep patterns etc. which provide valuable health insights to users and clinicians. Technology giants are increasingly focusing on health and fitness oriented wearables. Integration of clinical grade sensors and connectivity with EHRs could allow advanced RPM functions from wrist worn devices. This trend of medical grade 'wearables-as-a-service' platform will continue to expand the scope of healthcare mobility solutions market going forward.
