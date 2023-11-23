U.S Hospital Beds Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years with Boosted Industry Revenue US$ 1,801.4 Mn & 5.8% CAGR
EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Hospital Beds Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. The U.S hospital beds market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,145.4 million in 2023 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8 % over the forecast period (2023-2030)
Market Overview:
Hospital beds are an essential part of any hospital facility for providing treatment and monitoring patients. They come in various types including electric, manual, semi-electric etc. depending on mobility and other features. Hospital beds are used for various treatments and recovery processes.
Market Dynamics:
The U.S. Hospital Beds Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the country. As per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the number of Americans aged 65 years and above is expected to grow to over 95 million by 2060 accounting for nearly 25% of the total population. The growing elderly demographic is increasing the demand for hospital beds. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is rising rapidly which is driving up hospitalization rates and increasing utilization of hospital beds in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. suffer from a chronic disease and 4 in 10 have two or more chronic diseases. The growing incidence of chronic diseases will augment the need for hospital beds over the forecast period.
U.S. Hospital Beds Market Opportunity: Increasing Adoption of Specialized Beds Presents Growth Opportunities
There is growing demand for specialized hospital beds like bariatric beds, electric beds, pediatrics beds and long-term care beds with adjustable heights and positions to enhance patient comfort and safety. Specialized beds allow better management of chronic disease patients, reducing complications and improving clinical outcomes. The advanced features of specialized beds also help lower nursing workload. This presents significant opportunities for bed manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and cater to the rising need for specialized beds.
U.S. Hospital Beds Market Trends: Rise of Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Trend
With the growing emphasis on virtual healthcare services, the trend of telehealth and remote patient monitoring is gaining traction in the U.S. Patients can now receive certain services like post-discharge care and chronic disease management remotely without visiting hospitals. This telehealth trend may marginally impact the demand growth trajectory for hospital beds in the future as some hospital visits and admissions get replaced by virtual consultations. However, hospital beds will still be indispensable for emergency visits and surgical procedures. Overall, this trend is expected to have a moderate influence on the hospital beds market.
Some of the Top Players in U.S. Hospital Beds Market:
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and LINET Group SE
Detailed Segmentation:
U.S. Hospital Beds Market, By Product Type:
Electric Beds
Semi-Electric Beds
Manual Beds
U.S. Hospital Beds Market, By Usage:
Acute Care Beds
Psychiatric Care Beds
Long-Term Care Beds
Others
U.S. Hospital Beds Market, By Application:
Intensive Care Beds
Non-Intensive Care Beds
U.S. Hospital Beds Market, By End User:
Home Care Setting
Hospitals
Elderly Care Facilities
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
U.S. Hospital Beds Market Drivers: The Increasing Geriatric Population in the United States is Driving Demand for Hospital Beds
The geriatric population aged 65 years and above in the U.S. is growing at an unprecedented rate. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the 65+ age group population is expected to grow from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. The elderly population is more susceptible to chronic medical conditions like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes etc. and often require longer hospital stays. This growing geriatric demographic will significantly drive the demand for hospital beds in the U.S. in the coming years.
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Fueling the Need for Hospital Beds
Chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and respiratory diseases account for most hospital visits in the U.S. The burden of chronic diseases continues to rise in the country. As per CDC estimates, about 60% of American adults suffer from at least one chronic medical condition. Chronic conditions usually require long term treatment and management and increased frequency of hospital visits and admissions. This rising chronic disease prevalence creates a persistently high occupancy rate of hospital beds and propels the growth of the U.S. hospital beds market.
U.S. Hospital Beds Market Restrain: Reimbursement Cutbacks can Hamper Market Growth
In recent years, there have been significant cuts in the Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates for hospital stays by various government and private payers with an aim to curb rising healthcare costs. This has put significant financial pressure on healthcare facilities. As reimbursements decline, hospitals may be compelled to limit their bed capacity expansion plans to reduce costs. Suboptimal reimbursements can negatively impact the demand for new hospital beds and pose challenges for market growth over the forecast period.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the U.S. Hospital Beds Market?
(2) What will be the size of the U.S. Hospital Beds Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the U.S. Hospital Beds Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the U.S. Hospital Beds Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the U.S. Hospital Beds Market?
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 U.S. Hospital Beds Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in U.S. Hospital Beds Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
Mr. Shah
