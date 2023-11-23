Modena, Italy: Celebrating 42 years of Embracing the Present and Scientology Mission's positive impact in the Community

Scientology volunteers receiving recognition plaque Executives of Scientology and friends pulling the ribbon of the new Ideal Mission

Municipality of Forli delivered a plaque recognizing 42 years of exceptional and unwavering assistance to the city

MODENA, EMILIA-ROMAGNA, ITALY, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modena, Italy, is a city that beautifully blends the allure of history, with the advancements of the era. It holds the title of being a UNESCO World Heritage Site due, to its collection of structures and museums that proudly exhibit renowned masterpieces originating from the 16th century. Additionally, Modena has gained fame as Italy's point for automobile production. Being the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari, Modena has a strong association with automobiles, embodying a culture of precision and speed.

In October, the Church of Scientology Mission of Modena celebrated its 42nd anniversary, being one of Italy's most prominent Scientology Missions. On October 29, hundreds of Scientologists and guests gathered with the Mission's executives and staff to commemorate the inauguration of their new headquarters.

The Mission was embraced by local businesses, nonprofits, and community leaders.

Mr. Alessandro Crotti, an entrepreneur in the renewable energy industry, discovered Scientology two years ago while being introduced to the innovative administrative technology created by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Crotti has stated that he "applied the acquired skills to enhance both production and distribution situations, as well as to cultivate better relationships with others". He also expressed how this knowledge has enabled him "to confront challenges with increased clarity and confidence".

Mr. Andrea Ferrarini, president of the civil protection group Radio Club Contea Nord of Bondeno, collaborated with Modena's Scientology Volunteer Ministers during the 2012 earthquake in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. He expressed his "appreciation for their assistance during the devastating aftermath".

Mr. Benito Toschi, the founder of the local ANFASS chapter, spoke about the various projects supported by the Scientology Mission "for the benefit of individuals with disabilities".

The final speaker, Ms. Simona Scattolin, represented the municipality of Forlì, located approximately 70 miles from Modena. In the months of May and June, the entire region was affected by floods, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses in Forlì. Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology in Modena provided "valuable assistance to families in Forlì, assisting them in the challenging process of clearing their homes and businesses from mud, salvaging whatever was possible, and properly disposing of water-damaged flooring, walls, and furniture" said one the staff from the Mission.

Ms. Scattolin presented a plaque to congratulate the Mission for its 42nd anniversary and their new place of worship and community, expressing sincere gratitude to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their exceptional and unwavering assistance to the city of Forlì.

The staff joined Mission Executive Director Simona Gorzanelli in opening the Mission and invited guests to tour. As in every new church that opens, said Ivan Arjona, representative of Scientology to the European institutions and the UN "the staff encourage newcomers to visit our public information centre and discover more about what Scientology provides to help each person individually, but also what is a greater goal, to help the community to flourish and prosper".

Modena Mission is fully equipped to offer a comprehensive range of introductory Scientology services. "These services encompass highly sought-after Life Improvement Courses, which provide practical solutions to common everyday challenges. Participants can gain valuable insights on improving their marriage, effectively raising children, enhancing personal motivation, and setting and achieving goals, among other topics" Arjona stated.

The new Mission offers seminars on various topics, including personal efficiency.

The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr Hubbard’s watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one’s nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behaviour—the reactive mind—and how to conquer it.

The Mission also offers spiritual counselling, known as "auditing," and the Purification Program, created by Mr Hubbard to liberate individuals from the harm drugs and toxins cause them spiritually and mentally.