Cosmetology Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Sientra Inc, Zimmer Holdings Inc, 3M Health Care, Allergan,Inc
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cosmetology Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period of 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Cosmetology is the study and application of cosmetics. It involves services like skincare, manicure, pedicure, hair removal, and others. It plays an important role in enhancing one's looks and skin quality.
Market Dynamics:
The Cosmetology Market is witnessing high growth owing to rising spending on personal care products and increasing demand for anti-aging products across the globe. As per a survey, the average spending on personal care and cosmetic products was around $500 million in 2022. Additionally, increasing awareness about beauty treatments and growing disposable income are further fueling market growth. Furthermore, rising prevalence of dermatological diseases and growing incidence of skin disorders are encouraging people to opt for cosmetology treatments. Changing lifestyles of people and increasing focus on personal wellness have also contributed to market expansion.
Cosmetology Market Drivers: Increasing Disposable Income and Urbanization
One of the major drivers for the cosmetology market is the increasing disposable income and rising urbanization across the globe. As people's income levels rise, they are able to spend more on personal care products and cosmetic treatments. Urban areas also offer more opportunities for exposure to new beauty trends through social media and better availability of salons and spas. This has increased the demand for various beauty services like skin treatments, hair treatments, nail treatments etc. Counties like India, China and other developing economies are witnessing a strong growth in their middle class population which is directly benefiting the cosmetology market.
Growing Beauty Consciousness and Social Media Influence
Rising focus on appearance and looks has been a big driver in expanding the cosmetology industry. Both men and women have become more aware of their looks and want to enhance their appearance through various cosmetic treatments and products. Social media platforms have also played a big role in shaping new beauty standards and tastes. People often get inspired by selfies, makeup tutorials and beauty influencers on social media. This has pushed the demand for niche beauty products and customized cosmetic services. Even young generations are willing to invest more in skincare and hair care with the growing emphasis on physical attractiveness in their daily lives and careers.
Some of the Top Players in Cosmetology Market:
GC Aesthetics, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., Zimmer Holdings Inc., 3M Health Care, Allergan, Inc., Implantech Associates Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, and Spectrum Designs Medical.
Global Cosmetology Market: Taxonomy
By Procedure Type
Surgical
Non-Surgical
By Application
Breast Enhancement
Facial Contouring
Facial Rejuvenation
Body Contouring
Skin Rejuvenation
Hair Transplant
Buttock Enhancement
Regional Analysis -
‣ North America (USA and Canada)
‣ Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)
‣ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)
‣ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)
‣ Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)
Cosmetology Market Restrain: Risk of Side Effects and Allergies
One major restrain for the cosmetology market is the risk of allergic reactions and side effects associated with the use of certain beauty products and cosmetic procedures. While cosmetic ranges try their best to formulate mild and hypoallergenic products, there is always a chance of developing allergies due to ingredients like fragrances, preservatives, dyes etc. Even laser treatments and chemical peels carry a small risk of side effects like hyperpigmentation, burns or scarring. This deters some customers, especially those with very sensitive skin, from frequent use of beauty products or opting for invasive procedures. Strict regulations are also needed regarding potential health hazards of products.
Cosmetology Market Opportunity: Increasing Demand for Organic and Natural Cosmetics
One big opportunity area for the cosmetology market is the rising demand for organic, natural and clean-label beauty products. With growing health consciousness, people are shifting from chemical-loaded products to milder, natural alternatives. Even products marketed for specific skin/hair concerns are including organic herbs and ingredients. This opens up avenues for brands offering natural cosmetology ranges developed using ingredients sourced sustainably. Also, customized organic treatments tailored for clients through consultations at exclusive organic spas can gain popularity. Overall, the clean beauty movement is paving way for innovative natural products catering to new consumer preferences in the industry.
Cosmetology Market Trends: Personalized Approaches and Preventive Beauty Services
One major trend gaining traction in the cosmetology market is the shift towards customized, personalized solutions rather than one-size-fits-all approaches. New technologies allow detailed skin/hair analysis to understand an individual's unique needs and concerns. Based on this, tailored product regimens and specialized treatments are designed. Also, the focus is shifting from mere treatments to predictive, preventive options. For example, thermal cameras are studied micro-pigmentation changes and predict aging before signs appear. This helps build preventive skincare plans. Similarly, genetic testing helps design nutrition plans to delay signs of aging. Such highly customized, pre-emptive approaches will continue dominating the future of cosmetology market trends.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the Cosmetology Market?
(2) What will be the size of the Cosmetology Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the Cosmetology Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the Cosmetology Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the Cosmetology Market?
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Cosmetology Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetology Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
