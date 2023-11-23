Cannabis Packaging Market [2023-2030]: Growth Rate, Trends, Share, Size and Top Countries Data | Kush Supply Co.
Global cannabis packaging market is expected to reach US$ 13.17 billion by 2030, from US$ 2.64 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
The cannabis packaging market involves manufacturing and supplying packaging solutions such as jars, tubes, bags, and pouches to store and transport cannabis and related products. These packaging products help maintain freshness, provide tamper evidence and adhere to compliance standards.
Market Dynamics:
Growing legalization of medical cannabis across major markets is expected to be a key driver for the cannabis packaging market during the forecast period. Countries like Canada, Germany and more than 30 U.S. states have now legalized medical cannabis which has increased the demand for sophisticated packaging for cannabis distribution and sales. Secondly, advancements in packaging formats such as child resistant zippers, recycling possibilities etc. allow product differentiation and meeting stringent compliance norms which is also fueling market growth.
Top Companies Covered In This Report:
★ Kush Supply Co.
★ J.L.Clark
★ KAYA Packaging
★ Impak Corporation
★ Pollen Gear
★ Maple Leaf Green World
★ Lexaria Bioscience
★ Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions
★ Green Rush Packaging
★ Berry Global
★ Pacific Packaging
★ Sun Grown Packaging
★ Sana Packaging
★ SKS Bottle & Packaging
★ SWAGPLUG
★ HLP Klearfold
★ N2 Packaging Systems
★ Dymapak
★ Funksac
Detailed Segmentation:
By Material Type:
★ Plastics
★ Paper
★ Glass
★ Metal
★ Cardboard
★ Others (Foils, Hemp Plastic)
By Packaging Type:
★ Rigid Packaging
★ Flexible Packaging
★ Semi-rigid Packaging
★ Others (Cans, Boxes)
By Applications:
★ Food
★ Beverages
★ Pharmaceuticals
★ Cosmetics
★ Others (Automotive, Electronics)
Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:
◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Legalization of Recreational Cannabis is Driving Demand in the Cannabis Packaging Market:
The legalization of recreational cannabis in various states and countries has led to a significant increase in the demand for cannabis products. With more consumers now having legal access to cannabis, the sales of cannabis have risen sharply over the past few years. This rapid growth in the cannabis industry has created the need for sophisticated packaging solutions that can effectively store, protect, and market cannabis products. As the number of legal cannabis markets expands worldwide, more packaging will be required to serve this fast-growing customer base. Various factors such as strict labeling requirements and demand for tamper-proof and child-resistant solutions also necessitate specialized packaging for cannabis products. With legalization driving the boom in cannabis consumption, packaging manufacturers are presented with unprecedented opportunities to design and produce innovative solutions tailored to the cannabis industry.
Increased Investment in Premium and High-Quality Packaging is Another Key Market Driver:
Consumers in the legal cannabis market are increasingly demanding premium products with high-quality packaging. As the stigma around cannabis reduces and it gains more mainstream acceptance, customers expect the same levels of brand identity, appeal, and quality they find in other CPG products. This evolving consumer preference has led cannabis companies to invest heavily in creative and elegant packaging designs that can effectively promote their brands while satisfying regulatory compliance. Premium glass jars, resealable pouches, customized boxes, and other high-end solutions are being widely adopted. Moreover, investments in child-proof zippers, tamper-evident seals, medical-grade materials aid in assuring product freshness and safety. The growing focus on premiumization through sophisticated packaging is a major driver propelling innovations and growth in the cannabis packaging industry.
Stringent Regulations on Cannabis Packaging Pose a Significant Market Restraint:
While regulations have opened opportunities, they have also posed challenges for the cannabis packaging market. Various jurisdictions have established strict guidelines around packaging cannabis products to prevent accidental consumption and curb underage access. Rules like uniform plain labeling, detailed content lists, child-resistant mechanisms, and tamper-proof seals have made packaging cannabis an intricately regulated process. Complying with the complex and dynamic regulations across markets requires special expertise from packaging solution providers. Additionally, ambiguity and inconsistencies in certain regulations have delayed new product launches. Maintaining compliance consistently while developing cutting-edge designs is also difficult for packaging companies. Overall, navigating the stringent regulatory landscape around cannabis packaging acts as a major restraint in this evolving industry.
International Market Expansion Present an Attractive Growth Opportunity:
Most legal cannabis markets are currently concentrated in North America, with the US and Canada accounting for the bulk of sales. However, the cannabis industry is poised for strong international growth as other regions start adopting more lenient policies. Countries across Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania offer massive untapped potential markets for cannabis and associated industries like packaging. As more nations legalize medical or recreational cannabis use, global cannabis consumption is projected to rise exponentially in the coming years. This sweeping internationalization of cannabis represents a lucrative opportunity for packaging manufacturers to expand their footprint and clientele globally. Identifying new markets primed for legalization and customizing offerings as per regional regulations can help packaging companies capitalize on this exciting opportunity early.
Sustainability Initiatives are an Important Emerging Trend in Cannabis Packaging:
As consumers become increasingly eco-conscious, sustainability has risen to the forefront as a defining trend across all industries. The cannabis sector is no exception, with both companies and customers prioritizing environmentally-friendly practices. As a result, cannabis packaging manufacturers are implementing innovative sustainable solutions like recyclable/compostable materials, zero-waste processes, renewable energy usage, carbon-neutral policies, and inclusive recycling programs. Especially in mature legal markets like the US and Canada, packaging made from recycled content, recyclable post-consumer plastics, and plant-based polymers are gaining popularity. Moreover, organizations are actively developing 100% biodegradable and plastic-free options using materials like bamboo, glass, and paper. Adopting sustainability as a core business value helps cannabis packaging providers enhance their brand image while also responding to growing regulatory pressures around reducing environmental impacts.
