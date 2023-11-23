Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market to Reach USD 930.69 million by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 10.75% CAGR

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market include Galata Chemicals LLC, Arkema, Guangzhou Xinjinlong Chemical Additives Co. Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company

Epoxidized soybean oil market expands with increased demand for sustainable plasticizers, PVC stabilizers, and bio-based alternatives in various industrial applications.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Epoxidized Soybean Oil “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Epoxidized Soybean Oil market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The epoxidized soybean oil market is expected to grow at 10.75% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 930.69 million by 2029 from USD 411.2 million in 2021.

Top companies covered in this report: Galata Chemicals LLC, Arkema, Guangzhou Xinjinlong Chemical Additives Co. Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, KH Chemicals, CHS Inc., Ferro Corporation, Shandong Longkou Longda chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Hairma chemicals (GZ) Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, and others

Recent Developments:

25 May 2023: Dow (NYSE: DOW) and New Energy Blue announced a long-term supply agreement in North America in which New Energy Blue will create bio-based ethylene from renewable agricultural residues.

19 June 2023: Dow (NYSE: DOW), a global materials science company, announced its collaboration with Procter & Gamble China (P&G China) for an air capsule e-commerce packaging.

Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Segmentation:

Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by Raw Material, 2023-2029, (USD Million, Kilotons)

Soybean Oil

Hydrogen Peroxide

Formic Acid

Acetic Acid

Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million, Kilotons)

Pigment Dispersion Agents

Plasticizers

Functional Fluids

Fuel Additives

UV Cure Application

Others

Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by End User, 2023-2029, (USD Million, Kilotons)

Personal & Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Adhesives Sealants

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the global market. Epoxidized soybean oil’s expanding use in the automotive, adhesives, and sealants industries is anticipated to have a positive effect on product demand in the years to come. To increase their customer base and boost product sales, well-known companies are expanding their distribution networks throughout Asia and the Pacific.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Epoxidized Soybean Oil market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Epoxidized Soybean Oil market performance.

