Cultured Meat Market to Reach USD 380.54 million by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 17.2% CAGR

Global Cultured Meat Market include Biofood Systems LTD., Integriculture Inc., New Age Meats, Balletic Foods, Memphis Meats, Aleph Farms Ltd.,

Cultured meat market blossoms as technological advancements, sustainability concerns, and a shift toward alternative proteins drive consumer acceptance and industry expansion.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Cultured Meat “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Cultured Meat market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The cultured meat market is expected to grow at 17.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 380.54 million by 2029 from USD 106.9 million in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Biofood Systems LTD., Integriculture Inc., New Age Meats, Balletic Foods, Memphis Meats, Aleph Farms Ltd., Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, Mosa Meat, Avant Meats Company Limited, Appleton Meats, Cubiq Foods, and others.

Recent Developments:

20 September 2021: A research partnership between Avant and A*STAR’s Bioprocessing Technologies Institute (BTI) signed in order to advance the scaling up of Avant’s unique technology and enable the affordable, high-quality production of cultured fish in Singapore and elsewhere.

15 February 2021: Avant announced the launch of Zellulin, an ethically and sustainably sourced bioactive ingredient produced in a fully traceable and controlled environment, using Avant’s cell culture biotechnology.

Cultured Meat Market Segmentation:

Cultured Meat Market By Source, 2023-2029, (Usd Million, Tons)

Poultry

Beef

Seafood

Pork

Duck

Cultured Meat Market By Product Technique , 2023-2029, (Usd Million, Tons)

Scaffold-Based Technique

Self-Organizing Technique

Cell Culture Media

Others

Cultured Meat Market By End-Use, 2023-2029, (Usd Million, Tons)

Nuggets

Burgers

Meatballs

Hotdogs

Sausages

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

With a market share of more than 35% in 2021, North America dominated the cultured meat industry. The rise is being supported by rising consumer demand for ethically produced meat and poultry products as well as the presence of important firms in the area. To produce cultivated meats in the area, a number of US businesses, like Fork & Goode and BlueNalu, are progressively investing in cell-agriculture technologies. The desire for items made from cultured poultry is also being fueled by the region’s favourable regulatory laws for cultured meat. Using cultured cells from poultry and cattle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to regulate the manufacture of chicken and meat products in March 2019.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Cultured Meat market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Cultured Meat Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Cultured Meat market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cultured Meat market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cultured Meat market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Cultured Meat market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Cultured Meat Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Cultured Meat market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Cultured Meat market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Cultured Meat Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Cultured Meat Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client's requirements.

