Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market to Reach USD 1.20 billion by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 6.4% CAGR

Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market include DuPont, Bayer, Novozymes, Novus International Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., STERIS plc, Bio-Vet, Danisco

Direct-fed microbials (DFM) market grows with heightened focus on animal health, antibiotic alternatives, and improving feed efficiency in livestock and poultry.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

Direct-fed microbials (DFM) market is expected to grow at 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It was valued 1.20 billion at 2022. It is expected to reach above USD 2.10 billion by 2029.

Top companies covered in this report: DuPont, Bayer, Novozymes, Novus International Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., STERIS plc, Bio-Vet, Danisco, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market Segmentation:

Direct-Fed Microbials (Dfm) Market By Livestock, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion, Kilotons)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Others

Direct-Fed Microbials (Dfm) Market By Type, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion, Kilotons)

Bacillus Subtilis

Lactic Acid Bacteria

Bifidobacteria

Streptococcus Thermophilus

Other Bacteria

Direct-Fed Microbials (Dfm) Market By Form, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion, Kilotons)

Liquid

Dry

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

North America is the largest market for the direct-fed microbials (DFM), followed by Europe. Government policies such as banning the use of antibiotics and promoting animal growth are likely to drive the growth of the direct-fed microbials market. Europe will dominate the global market after North America, holding the largest share during the forecast period. The region produces high levels of pork, meat, livestock and pets. This is another important factor for market growth. The significant contribution of various entities in the implementation of good animal health and disease control in countries such as UK and Italy is expected to create more opportunities for regional market growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) market

