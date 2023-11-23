Metal Chelates Market to Reach USD 1114 million by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 9.56% CAGR

Global Metal Chelates Market include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Van Iperen International, Protex International, AkzoNobel N.V.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Metal Chelates “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Global Metal Chelates market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global metal chelates market size is expected to grow at more than 9.56% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1114 million by 2029 from a little above USD 489.8 million in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Van Iperen International, Protex International, AkzoNobel N.V., Nufarm Limited, Aries Agro Limited, Valagro SPA, Deretil Agronutritional.

Recent News:

6th October 2020: Valagro, a pioneer in the research, production and commercialization of biostimulants and specialty nutrients for crops, signed an agreement to transfer 100% of its ownership and assets to Syngenta Crop Protection.

2nd December 2022: AkzoNobel completed the acquisition of the wheel liquid coatings business of Lankwitzer Lackfabrik GmbH, a deal which strengthens the company’s performance coatings portfolio.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this report at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/22661/metal-chelates-market/#request-a-sample

Global Metal Chelates Market Segmentation:

Global Metal Chelates Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Primary Nutrients

Secondary Nutrients

Micronutrients

Global Metal Chelates Market By Mode Of Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Global Metal Chelates Market By Crop Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

In terms of market dominance for metal chelates, Asia Pacific was in the lead. A result of the region’s expanding population, available land, and micronutrient-deficient soil, the Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the global market for metal chelates. Asia Pacific farmers are being pressured to cultivate high yield crops through the use of external growth-promoting agents as a result of the region’s rapidly growing population and higher food demand. An important portion of the global market for metal chelates is anticipated to be held by the Asia Pacific region.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Global Metal Chelates market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Global Metal Chelates Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Global Metal Chelates market performance.

Browse Full Report at

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/22661/metal-chelates-market/

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Metal Chelates market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Metal Chelates market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Global Metal Chelates market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Global Metal Chelates Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Global Metal Chelates market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Global Metal Chelates market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Global Metal Chelates Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Global Metal Chelates Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Discover more research Reports:

Substation Automation Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2438/substation-automation-market/

Bio Based & Synthetic DME Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2633/bio-based-synthetic-dme-market

Gas Compressors Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2884/gas-compressors-market/

Compressor Oil Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4033/compressor-oil-market/

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.