Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market to hit USD 2.6 Billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +4.7% | Exactitude Consultancy

Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants

Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

The Global Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market is expected to grow at 4.7 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.6 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.66 Billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Illinois Tool Works Inc., PPG, Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Bostik (Arkema), DowDuPont, Permabond, Lord Corporation, Master Bond, Scigrip Adhesives, General Sealants, Beacon Adhesives, Sika, Parson Adhesives, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Hernon Manufacturing, Dymax Corporation, The Reynolds Company. and other Prominent players.

Industry Development:

March 2022 – To distribute its products throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Bostik signed a contract with DGE. The deal covers Born2BondTM engineering adhesives created for ‘by-the-dot’ bonding applications in particular industries, including automotive, electronics, luxury packaging, medical devices, and MRO.

January 2022 – To meet the demands of arc resistance and flame retardancy in military-aerospace electronic devices, Master Bond produced Master Bond EP21AC, a two-part epoxy with a non-halogenated

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants market. The major and emerging players of the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants market

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Adhesives

Sealants

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market By Resin Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market By Technology, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Solvent Based

Water-Based

Others

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market By User Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Oem

Mro

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market By End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Commercial

Military

General Aviation

If opting for the Global version of Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

North America accounted for the largest market in the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market. In 2020, North America had the biggest volume share of more than 38.0%. The U.S. government’s increased emphasis on bolstering the military is causing the market for aircraft adhesives and sealants to expand. In the long run, higher defense spending is therefore likely to present possibilities for contractors and their supply chains. The aerospace sector has been under pressure to reduce carbon emissions recently, both in North America and internationally. This can be accomplished by developing cutting-edge technology that cuts carbon. During the projected period of 2022–2029, this transition will result in a rise in the demand for aircraft adhesives and sealants, which will be used for implementing new technology.

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

Asia Pacific accounted for the second largest market in the aerospace adhesives & sealants market. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase at a 6.4% annual rate from 2020 to 2027. Rapid growth in air passenger traffic and the need for new aircraft are the main economic drivers for the area. Over the next 20 years, China’s requirement for 8,090 new aircraft is expected to propel regional growth.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

