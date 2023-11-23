Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market to Reach USD 2.33 billion by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 9.59% CAGR

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market include Netafim, Rivulis Ltd., Jain Irrigation System, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, The Toro Company

Greenhouse irrigation systems market expands with demand for water-efficient agriculture, precision farming, and sustainable solutions in controlled environments.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global greenhouse irrigation systems market size is expected to grow at more than 9.59% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.33 billion by 2029 from a little above USD 1.02 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Netafim, Rivulis Ltd., Jain Irrigation System, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Richel Group

Recent News:

21st June 2022: Jain Irrigation Systems Limited., India and Temasek-owned Rivulis Pte Ltd., Singapore announced that Jain International Trading B.V. and Rivulis entered into definitive transaction agreements. The International Irrigation Business of Jain Irrigation merged with Rivulis.

13th March 2020: Nelson Irrigation Corporation introduced the new 03030 Orbitor FX which is field-proven, off-axis Orbitor technology provided a random droplet pattern in a compact, low vibration design.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this report at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/21076/greenhouse-irrigation-systems-market/#request-a-sample

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation:

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market By Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Drip Irrigation

Micro Sprinkler Irrigation

Boom Irrigation

Capillary Irrigation

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Misting & Spraying

Drip

Ebb & Flow Bench

Mat

Flood Floors

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market By Crop Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Vegetables

Fruit Plants

Flowers & Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia Pacific held largest market share of greenhouse irrigation system market with staggering 37 percent. Countries in the APAC region, including China, India, and Japan among others, are anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period, mainly as a result of high economic growth projections and a large population that drives up end-use consumption. Governments in the area are also becoming aware of the necessity of promoting protected cultivation through legislative initiatives. The provision of low-interest loans and subsidies for the installation of cutting-edge micro-irrigation systems is among the most notable government projects. For instance, the Indian government encourages protected cultivation by offering subsidies of at least 50% on all equipment bought for the use of protected cultivation and the installation of micro-irrigation systems.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market performance.

Browse Full Report at

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/21076/greenhouse-irrigation-systems-market/

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Discover more research Reports:

Power Bank Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19601/power-bank-market/



Military Power Solutions Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20625/military-power-solutions-market/



Battery Energy Storage System Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19832/battery-energy-storage-system-market/



Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/23171/advanced-energy-storage-systems-market

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.