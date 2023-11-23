A Harvard Girl Bridging China and Arab

CHINA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic alliance with the national broadcaster CCTV, Harvard alumna and Chinese national, Ms. Cynthia (Li) Zhang, has instigated an initiative aimed at launching a unique brand-driven program based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On November 9, 2023, Cynthia (Li) Zhang, a Chinese individual of note as a Top 10 Outstanding Youth in China in 2023 and Forbes China U30 in 2021, announced her formal partnership with CCTV to establish a media studio in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This collaborative effort aims to establish a specialized branded program titled "Li's Talking: China-Arab 2030," with the objective of facilitating cultural exchange between China and the Arab world, as well as promoting youth development. The project has gained extensive support from various sectors in both China and Arab countries. The project is currently receiving strong support from PIF wholly-owned subsidiary VOV Gaming.

"Li's Talking: China-Arab 2030" serves as a distinct platform through which audiences in China and the Arab world can gain insight into cultural dynamics. By means of a series of interviews featuring distinguished leaders from the Arab world, experts, and scholars specializing in various fields, the program endeavors to reveal the reciprocal sources of inspiration and opportunities for understanding and cooperation between Chinese and Arab cultures within the realms of technology, entertainment, politics, science, literature, and sports.

Cynthia (Li) Zhang boasts an impressive background as an esteemed alumna of Peking University, a alumni of Harvard Business School, and the executive director of Holi Group. Her organization has established the China-Saudi Development Fund, dedicated to the study of cooperative industrial opportunities between China and Saudi Arabia at the China Center for Economic Research, one of the top think tanks in China. Her series of works titled "Chinese Culture Visit the Arab World" has made a big splash in China, prompting CCTV to honor her as the "Most Beautiful Chinese-Arab Cultural Ambassador".

In addition to the aforementioned CCTV branded program, Cynthia (Li) Zhang will also collaborate with the World Youth Development Forum to introduce the inaugural China-Arab Youth Development Forum, in which she will assume a leadership role. She expresses deep gratitude for the resolute support received from both China and Arab countries for this initiative. She aspires to leverage a series of branded projects to facilitate cultural exchange between China and Arab nations, consequently contributing the strength and vigor of Chinese youth to the United Nations' sustainable development objectives.

Previously, the World Youth Development Forum received a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping during its launch on October 30 in Beijing.