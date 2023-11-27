[Latest] Global Gene Synthesis Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 5,879 Million By 2032, At 19% CAGR
Global Gene Synthesis Market: Overview
The gene synthesis market is experiencing growth due to the widespread acceptance of advanced technologies in biological synthetic processes. DNA-based technologies drive the market by facilitating gene synthesis and expanding it.
Increased research and development efforts in gene synthesis, along with the utilization of genes for new drug and therapy development, fuel market growth. Furthermore, advancements in innovation and the production of long-term therapies, including targeted therapy, are expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future.
The rising popularity of immunotherapy as a treatment option for chronic disorders, particularly for conditions like cancer and tumors, provides a promising outlook for the gene synthesis market’s expansion in the forecast period.
Global Gene Synthesis Market: Growth Drivers
Gene Synthesis Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Advancements in DNA sequencing and synthesis technologies: The development of high-throughput DNA sequencing techniques and cost-effective gene synthesis methods has revolutionized the field. Next-generation sequencing platforms and novel gene synthesis technologies have made it faster, more accurate, and more affordable to synthesize genes, thereby driving market growth.
Increasing applications in research and development: Gene synthesis is widely utilized in research and development activities across multiple sectors. It enables scientists to study and manipulate specific genes, understand their functions, and develop new products and therapies. The growing demand for personalized medicine, synthetic biology, and genetic engineering has fueled the demand for gene synthesis services.
Rising adoption of synthetic biology: Synthetic biology, which involves designing and constructing new biological parts, devices, and systems, has gained immense popularity. Gene synthesis is a critical component of synthetic biology as it enables the creation of artificial DNA sequences for engineering new organisms or biological systems. The expanding applications of synthetic biology have boosted the demand for gene synthesis.
Increasing investments and funding: The gene synthesis market has attracted significant public and private investments. Governments, academic institutions, and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in gene synthesis technologies and infrastructure. The availability of funding and research grants has facilitated technological advancements and product development, further driving market growth.
Growing demand for custom-made DNA constructs: The ability to custom-design DNA sequences has become increasingly important in various industries. Researchers and biotech companies require customized DNA constructs for applications such as gene therapy, vaccine development, enzyme engineering, and biofuel production. Gene synthesis offers a flexible and efficient solution to obtain desired DNA sequences, contributing to market growth.
Increasing outsourcing of gene synthesis services: Many academic and research institutions and small biotech firms are outsourcing gene synthesis services to specialized companies. Outsourcing allows them to access advanced technologies, expertise, and cost-effective solutions. This trend has created opportunities for gene synthesis service providers, driving market expansion.
Regulatory support and ethical considerations: Governments and regulatory bodies have recognized the potential of gene synthesis in advancing scientific research and innovation. They are working to create supportive regulatory frameworks to ensure synthetic DNA’s safety, quality, and ethical use. This regulatory support has instilled confidence in the market and encouraged its growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Gene Synthesis Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Gene Synthesis Market size was valued at around USD 1,200 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5,879 Million by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Thermo Fisher Scientific and Life Technologies: In 2014, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Life Technologies, a leading provider of gene synthesis services and molecular biology reagents. This acquisition strengthened Thermo Fisher’s position in the gene synthesis market and expanded its portfolio of genetic analysis solutions.
D) Eurofins Genomics and MWG-Biotech: In 2015, Eurofins Genomics, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, acquired MWG-Biotech, a prominent player in the gene synthesis market. This acquisition enabled Eurofins Genomics to enhance its gene synthesis capabilities and broaden its service offerings.
E) Increased focus on vaccine development: The urgent need for effective vaccines against COVID-19 led to a significant surge in vaccine development efforts. Gene synthesis played a crucial role in the rapid development of mRNA-based vaccines, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. This accelerated the adoption of gene synthesis technologies and services, driving market growth.
F) Disruption of supply chains: The global lockdowns, travel restrictions, and disruptions in international logistics negatively impacted the supply chains of gene synthesis companies. Delays in the delivery of reagents, enzymes, and other essential materials hampered the efficiency of gene synthesis operations. This led to project delays and affected the overall market growth.
Regional Landscape
North America: North America holds a significant share in the gene synthesis market. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong research ecosystem, and substantial investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries contribute to the market’s growth in this region. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to the gene synthesis market, driven by the presence of prominent market players, increased R&D activities, and a supportive regulatory environment.
Europe: Europe is another key region in the gene synthesis market. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France have well-established biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, which drive the demand for gene synthesis services. The region also benefits from extensive research collaborations and funding from government and private organizations, fostering advancements in gene synthesis technology and applications.
Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the gene synthesis market. Factors such as the expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing research and development activities, and a large population base contribute to the market’s growth in this region. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are emerging as significant contributors to the gene synthesis market in the Asia Pacific region.
Latin America: Latin America is witnessing steady growth in the gene synthesis market. The region’s improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and growing awareness about advanced therapies contribute to market growth. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are among the key markets in Latin America.
Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region are gradually embracing gene synthesis technologies. The market growth is driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, research collaborations with international partners, and a growing focus on precision medicine. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and South Africa are emerging as potential markets for gene synthesis in this region.
Key Players
GenScript
Brooks Automation Inc. (GENEWIZ)
Boster Biological Technology
Twist Bioscience
ProteoGenix Inc
Biomatik
ProMab Biotechnologies Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
OriGene Technologies Inc.
Others
The Global Gene Synthesis Market is segmented as follows:
By Method
Solid-phase Synthesis
Chip-based Synthesis
PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis
By Services
Antibody DNA Synthesis
Viral DNA Synthesis
Others
By Application
Gene & Cell Therapy Development
Vaccine Development
Disease Diagnosis
Others
By End-use
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic & Government Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
