Cloud ERP market Research Overview, Share, Size, Analysis, and Forecast to 2029

Cloud-Driven Innovation: Reshaping Enterprise Resource Planning” — Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has recently published a market research report namely Cloud ERP market that contains important statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and includes contents related to the industry. The report covers an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies, and regions. The report reveals the dynamics of the global Cloud ERP market, future business impact, competition landscape of the companies, and the flow of the global supply and consumption.

The Cloud ERP Market is expected to grow at 13.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 59.77 billion by 2029 from USD 18.97 billion in 2020.

Executive Summary

The government abstract provides an overview of the Cloud ERP marketplace, highlighting key findings, marketplace tendencies, and a concise analysis of the sizeable segments, increase factors, and principal gamers in the industry.

Introduction

This section introduces the Cloud ERP marketplace, defining ERP and its evolution into cloud-primarily based answers. It includes an define of the file's scope, goals, method, and assets used for records series and analysis.

Cloud ERP Market Key Players

The Cloud ERP Market key players include Deltek, Epicor Systems, Infor, Microsoft Corp., Netsuite Inc., Oracle Corp., Plex Systems, QAD, Ramco Systems, Sage Software, SAP AG, Syspro and others.

Industry Development:

13 January 2023: Oracle chairman and CTO Larry Ellison and world-class sailor Russell Coutts formed the SailGP sailing racing league, which has chosen Oracle NetSuite to grow its operations.

11 January 2023: Recent news on Canyon Rim Consulting’s participation in the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, Canyon Rim will assist its clients in utilizing a potent cloud ERP platform to get the visibility and control necessary to unleash growth and advance their companies.

Cloud ERP Market Regional Analysis

The Cloud ERP Market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Based on regions the North-America region holds the largest market share of 37% of the global market and it is projected to grow at 13.6% CAGR during forecast period. The market shares most strongly benefited North America in 2021. Additionally, due to technical improvements, cloud-based ERP solutions gained appeal in business, government, and retail during the anticipated period. This market is expanding as a result of the quickly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) and the presence of several businesses. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the cloud-based ERP market.

Key Market Segments: Cloud ERP Market

Cloud ERP Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Service

Solution

Cloud ERP Market by Types of Software, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Multi-Tenant SaaS

Single-Tenant SaaS

Cloud ERP Market by Function, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Human Capital Management (HCM)

Sales and Marketing

Finance and Accounting

Order Management

Cloud ERP Market by Organization Size, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market Overview

Definition and Scope

Defines Cloud ERP and delineates its scope inside diverse industries and sectors.

Market Drivers

- Discusses the factors propelling the boom of Cloud ERP adoption along with scalability, value-effectiveness, accessibility, and actual-time records insights.

- Explores the impact of technological advancements, consisting of AI, IoT, and huge statistics analytics, at the Cloud ERP market.

Market Restraints

- Examines challenges and obstacles hindering market increase, together with data protection issues, integration complexities, and compliance problems.

Market Opportunities

- Identifies rising opportunities in untapped areas, industries, and sectors for Cloud ERP adoption.

- Discusses capacity increase areas due to evolving commercial enterprise desires and technological improvements.

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

- Profiles leading gamers inside the Cloud ERP marketplace and assesses their market percentage, product portfolio, strategies, and recent traits.

Competitive Strategies

- Analyses competitive techniques employed by using key players, such as partnerships, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions.

Future Outlook and Trends

Market Forecast

- Offers projections for the Cloud ERP market increase based on modern-day traits, technological improvements, and market dynamics.

Emerging Trends

- Highlights upcoming developments shaping the Cloud ERP landscape, such as AI integration, enterprise-specific answers, and enhanced safety features.

Conclusion

Summarizes key findings, marketplace traits, and destiny projections, emphasizing the significance of Cloud ERP within the virtual transformation journey of businesses.

