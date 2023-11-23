CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Makes Case for Growing Biobased Economy at National Convention

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is making the case for growing a biobased economy in Nebraska. He delivered remarks and participated in multiple panel discussions during the Alternative Fuels and Chemical Coalition (AFCC) Global Biobased Economy Conference in Washington D.C. This annual event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators to explore the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in this rapidly growing sector.

Sharing his vision, Gov. Pillen emphasized the state’s ability to feed the world, while prioritizing sustainable farming practices and implementing innovative, science-based technologies that monitor progress in ag production.

“The biobased economy is gigantic for the future. It’s our Silicon Valley,” said Gov. Pillen. “Sustainable farming that creates products with lower carbon scores is good business. It’s something that Nebraska farmers have been doing for generations. Now, we need the data that confirms those practices and allows farmers to keep making improvements, so they get the credit they deserve – improving their bottom line.”

At the conference, Gov. Pillen expressed his commitment to expanding the biomanufacturing industry in Nebraska, which in turn, will create career opportunities for future Nebraskans. He encouraged all manufactures to consider Nebraska for future projects, emphasizing the state’s abundant natural resources and collaborative atmosphere for supporting those investments.

“We will take advantage of the endless opportunities that the new biobased economy holds for our state,” said Governor Pillen. “The time is now for Nebraska to be the lead in growing this industry for our planet, our country, and for our state.

Expansion efforts are supported through Executive Order 14081, signed by President Biden, which builds on the policies enacted by presidents Obama and Trump aimed at growing a U.S. bioeconomy.

These actions mirror President Bush’s renewable fuels policies he enacted during his 2007 State of the Union Address. The action President Bush took transformed Nebraska agriculture overnight, by increasing crop production, doubling cattle on feed, all while utilizing the byproducts of ethanol production.

“We will lead the way again through Executive Order 14081 by enhancing the plant-based manufacturing industry of Nebraska with our grains and feedstocks,” said Gov. Pillen. “Together Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and business owners will leverage this opportunity to ensure Nebraska is the frontrunner in the new bioeconomy.”

The Alternative Fuels and Chemical Coalition (AFCC) Global Biobased Economy Conference was in Washington D.C. Nov. 12 - 14.