Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,868 in the last 365 days.

In Celebration of Giving Tuesday, Kalahari Resorts Pledges to Bring Clean Water to 1 Million People in Africa

The Nelson Family, Owners & Operators of Kalahari Resorts

The Nelson Family, Owners & Operators of Kalahari Resorts

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

WISCONSIN DELLS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America’s largest indoor waterparks, has made a monumental pledge this Giving Tuesday to bring clean water to 1 million people in Africa. That’s a $50 million dollar commitment.

To fulfill this goal, Kalahari Resorts has partnered with charity: water, a non-profit organization with a mission to bring clean and safe drinking water to every person on the planet. Founded in 2006, charity: water has worked in 29 countries, funding over 138,000 clean water projects for over 17 million people.

Clean water is a vital resource that provides communities the stability to focus on health, education, community, and creativity. Right now, 1 in 10 people do not have access to clean, safe water. That’s twice the population of the United States.

Kalahari Resorts are located in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The newest Kalahari Resort is scheduled to open in 2026 in Virginia. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts’ partnership with charity: water, visit www.charitywater.org/Kalahari.

Sara Hood
Morning Walk
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other

You just read:

In Celebration of Giving Tuesday, Kalahari Resorts Pledges to Bring Clean Water to 1 Million People in Africa

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more