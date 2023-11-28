In Celebration of Giving Tuesday, Kalahari Resorts Pledges to Bring Clean Water to 1 Million People in Africa
WISCONSIN DELLS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America’s largest indoor waterparks, has made a monumental pledge this Giving Tuesday to bring clean water to 1 million people in Africa. That’s a $50 million dollar commitment.
To fulfill this goal, Kalahari Resorts has partnered with charity: water, a non-profit organization with a mission to bring clean and safe drinking water to every person on the planet. Founded in 2006, charity: water has worked in 29 countries, funding over 138,000 clean water projects for over 17 million people.
Clean water is a vital resource that provides communities the stability to focus on health, education, community, and creativity. Right now, 1 in 10 people do not have access to clean, safe water. That’s twice the population of the United States.
Kalahari Resorts are located in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The newest Kalahari Resort is scheduled to open in 2026 in Virginia. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts’ partnership with charity: water, visit www.charitywater.org/Kalahari.
