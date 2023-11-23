Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson was presented the 2023 Excellence in Local Government Award by the MS Personnel Board

Dang Gibson & Tate Reeves Shake hands while receiving his award Dan Gibson giving his speech for his award given by MS Personnel Dan Gibson's Excellence in Local and District Government Award The official seal of the Historic City of Natchez

Governor Reeves commends Mayor Gibson for the tremendous growth and economic renewal of the historical city of Natchez.

Mayor Gibson exemplifies the best in public leadership, and I applaud the Personnel Board in making this selection,” — Governor, Tate Reeves