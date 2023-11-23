Travel Advisory: Providence Viaduct Traffic Pattern Change Postponed

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced it is postponing the planned traffic pattern change on I-95 North after the Downtown exit and near Providence Place Mall, as part of the Providence Viaduct Northbound project.

"Due to construction delays, the contractor decided to hold off on making this change until after the holidays," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. "If we get a period of warmer temperatures and have the opportunity to make the change early in the new year, we will. The contractor will be working with our Project Management staff to mitigate any schedule impacts to the overall project and make up the time in future phases of the project."

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.