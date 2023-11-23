Piper's Picture Power: Becoming a Thinker
EINPresswire.com/ -- Piper's Picture Power: Becoming a Thinker introduces young readers to Piper, an inquisitive and imaginative young girl. With the help of her new friend, The Thinker, Piper embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she learns the power of creating mental images. This newfound skill helps her remember, imagine, understand her knowledge, and manage her emotions. The story is not only captivating but serves as a valuable tool for parents and educators looking to foster meaningful conversations about the thinking process and the importance of visualization.
Author Linda Zeigler's dedication to children's education and her unique perspective on cognitive development come to life within the pages of this book. She aims to teach young readers that the ability to visualize is a superpower, allowing them to deepen their thinking, connect emotionally, and navigate life's challenges.
In a world where children are inundated with external imagery from various media sources, Piper's Picture Power: Becoming a Thinker serves as a valuable tool to encourage them to explore and create their own imagery.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C2S1JG58
About Linda Zeigler:
Linda Zeigler is a passionate educator and author based in Wichita, Kansas. Her extensive career in education and her commitment to children's development inspire her work. In Piper's Picture Power: Becoming a Thinker, Linda invites young readers to embark on a journey of imagination and thought, encouraging them to embrace the power of visualization.
Linda Zeigler
Author Linda Zeigler's dedication to children's education and her unique perspective on cognitive development come to life within the pages of this book. She aims to teach young readers that the ability to visualize is a superpower, allowing them to deepen their thinking, connect emotionally, and navigate life's challenges.
In a world where children are inundated with external imagery from various media sources, Piper's Picture Power: Becoming a Thinker serves as a valuable tool to encourage them to explore and create their own imagery.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C2S1JG58
About Linda Zeigler:
Linda Zeigler is a passionate educator and author based in Wichita, Kansas. Her extensive career in education and her commitment to children's development inspire her work. In Piper's Picture Power: Becoming a Thinker, Linda invites young readers to embark on a journey of imagination and thought, encouraging them to embrace the power of visualization.
Linda Zeigler
Hemingway Publishers
+1 785 754 3911
linda.zeigler.author@gmail.com