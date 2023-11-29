AAIM Development and Ali Ata Announce New Openings

Ali Ata and AAIM Development Ali Ata and AAIM Development

AAIM Development's impact in Joliet, IL, shines through. The signing of 2 renowned quick-service restaurants in their retail space sparks community excitement.

LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAIM Development's presence in the Joliet, Illinois, area has not gone unnoticed. Their announcement of the signing of two nationally recognized quick-service restaurants in one of their retail buildings has sparked excitement among the residents of the southwest suburbs community. With a reputation for quality retail locations, this latest development showcases their commitment to providing top-notch properties that attract well-known brands. This news not only benefits the businesses themselves but also benefits the community as a whole with increased jobs and dining options.

It is with great pride and excitement that AAIM Development, under the leadership of Ali Ata, announces the signing of lease agreements with two national quick-service restaurants. These beloved and successful chains are set to open their doors in one of our retail buildings in the southwest suburbs of Joliet, Illinois, bringing with them their loyal customer base and reputation for excellence in quick-service dining.

We at AAIM Development are constantly striving to improve and evolve the communities we work in, and we believe that these new additions will contribute greatly to the economic growth of the area. We could not be more pleased with this exciting news and are eager to see the positive impact it will have on our neighborhood.

The first lease will be a 1,800-square-foot chicken and shake restaurant, currently undergoing construction and set to open its doors before the end of 2023. The second lease is for a quick-service restaurant boasting a substantial 3,000 square feet, and construction is already underway, with an expected opening date of March 2024. Food enthusiasts and fans of new dining experiences alike can look forward to these two exciting ventures, each offering its unique take on premium fast food dining.

According to Ali Ata, this expansion provides a thriving center for the area, where residents can enjoy a variety of culinary options conveniently. This new development has been met with great enthusiasm from the surrounding community, as it not only satisfies the demand for local dining options but also represents significant economic growth.

Below, Ali Ata shares some of the pictures of the property where both restaurants will open.

About Ali Ata

Ali Ata is a notable figure within the real estate industry who has established himself as a savvy investor with a forward-thinking approach. He is a resident of Lemont, IL, and dedicates his time and energy to staying up-to-date on cutting-edge technologies and advancements within the real estate sector. Ali's passion for innovation is reflected in his business ventures, where he is constantly looking for ways to improve and streamline operations. Ali Ata's dedication and drive continue to shape the future of real estate investment.

